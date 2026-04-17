Lipgloss and LLMs

Lipgloss and LLMs

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March 2026

Girl, Read This 💗 — Edition 003
Your weekly curated reading list — dropping every Friday.
  Lipgloss and LLMs
AI Concepts, Explained: Constitutional AI & Alignment
How Do You Teach AI Right From Wrong?
  Lipgloss and LLMs
Girl, Read This 💗 — Edition 002
Your weekly curated reading list
  Lipgloss and LLMs
AI Concepts, Explained: Inference-Time Compute
AI models were optimized for speed. Answer fast. Move to the next question. Don't waste time thinking.And they got things wrong. Confidently wrong.
  Lipgloss and LLMs
Girl, Read This 💗 — Edition 001
Your weekly curated reading list: career tips, resources and things worth your time.
  Lipgloss and LLMs
AI Concepts, Explained: Reasoning Models (Or Why AI Thinking Longer Is Better Than AI Being Bigger)
Slower answers, better reasoning. But is it always good?
  Lipgloss and LLMs

February 2026

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