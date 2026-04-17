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Girl, Read This 💗 — Edition 005
Your weekly curated reading list — dropping every Friday.
Apr 17
•
Lipgloss and LLMs
14
2
AI Concepts, Explained: Hallucinations Part 2
What's Causing Them, How We Catch Them, and What the Research Says About Fixing Them
Apr 14
•
Lipgloss and LLMs
5
2
Girl, Read This 💗 — Edition 004
Your weekly curated reading list — dropping every Friday.
Apr 10
•
Lipgloss and LLMs
4
1
AI Concepts, Explained: Hallucinations
Why AI Confidently Makes Things Up, And Then Agrees With You When You're Wrong Too
Apr 7
•
Lipgloss and LLMs
5
4
March 2026
Girl, Read This 💗 — Edition 003
Your weekly curated reading list — dropping every Friday.
Mar 20
•
Lipgloss and LLMs
5
2
1
AI Concepts, Explained: Constitutional AI & Alignment
How Do You Teach AI Right From Wrong?
Mar 17
•
Lipgloss and LLMs
5
4
Girl, Read This 💗 — Edition 002
Your weekly curated reading list
Mar 13
•
Lipgloss and LLMs
4
AI Concepts, Explained: Inference-Time Compute
AI models were optimized for speed. Answer fast. Move to the next question. Don't waste time thinking.And they got things wrong. Confidently wrong.
Mar 10
•
Lipgloss and LLMs
9
Girl, Read This 💗 — Edition 001
Your weekly curated reading list: career tips, resources and things worth your time.
Mar 7
•
Lipgloss and LLMs
7
1
AI Concepts, Explained: Reasoning Models (Or Why AI Thinking Longer Is Better Than AI Being Bigger)
Slower answers, better reasoning. But is it always good?
Mar 3
•
Lipgloss and LLMs
9
2
1
February 2026
AI Concepts, explained --What are Multi-Agent Systems?
How AI learned to do what humans figured out thousands of years ago,division of labor
Feb 24
•
Lipgloss and LLMs
9
5
You're Probably Telling AI Way More Than You Think (I Definitely Am)
I Almost Pasted an API Key...I also share some tips on how to proetct your privacy as you use AI.
Feb 13
•
Lipgloss and LLMs
9
1
© 2026 Lipgloss and LLMs
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