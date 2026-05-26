Lipgloss and LLMs

Lipgloss and LLMs

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Judy Ossello (AI Mechanic)'s avatar
Judy Ossello (AI Mechanic)
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I'm seriously looking at using Notion more to experiment with AI workflows, especially as a potential AI enablement hub where prompts and workflows could be added and labelled as they are used and then not used and need to be removed.

Also, I'm trying to use Claude a bit more, but I keep coming back to ChatGPT. Different use cases, but curious which you like and why/for what.

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