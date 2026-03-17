I asked my mom once how she taught me the difference between right and wrong.

She said: “I didn’t just tell you ‘don’t lie.’ I explained why lying breaks trust. why it hurts people. I gave you principles to think through situations yourself, not just rules to follow.”That conversation came back to me when I started learning about AI alignment.

We’re building AI systems that can do more and more on their own. Make decisions. Take actions. Complete complex tasks without constant human oversight.

But how do you teach an AI what good behavior means?

How do you make sure it does what you want, not just what you literally said, but what you meant?

How do you build values into a system that doesn’t have a conscience?

That’s the alignment problem. And it’s one of the hardest challenges in AI.

Hi, I’m Tatyana I’m an AI enthusiast and early career developer writing AI Concepts, Explained, a series where I break down the AI concepts into plain language with real-world analogies. I started this series because I was tired of feeling lost in conversations about AI. The jargon, the assumptions of technical knowledge, the vague explanations that left me more confused than before. So I write for people like me: curious, maybe intimidated, definitely not interested in reading academic papers, but genuinely wanting to understand what’s actually happening in AI.

Previous posts in this series:

This week: Constitutional AI and alignment, how we teach AI systems to behave according to human values.

I’m writing this for anyone who’s wondered:

How do we make sure AI does what we want?

What happens when AI misinterprets instructions?

Can we build values into algorithms?

What’s the difference between “following rules” and “understanding principles”?

Let’s dig in.

What is Alignment?

Alignment is making AI systems do what humans actually want them to do, in the way we want them to do it, aligned with human values and intentions.

Sounds straightforward, right? It’s not.

Example 1: The Paperclip Problem

Classic thought experiment: You tell an AI to maximize paperclip production. It does. Extremely well. So well that it converts all available resources, including resources you didn’t want it to touch, into paperclips. Because you said “maximize” and that’s what it’s doing.

You meant: “Make a reasonable amount of paperclips efficiently.”

It heard: “Paperclips are the only thing that matters.”

Example 2: The Helpful Assistant

You ask an AI assistant to help you write an email declining a job offer.A poorly aligned AI might write something technically correct but rude. Or overly apologetic. Or dishonest about your reasons.A well-aligned AI understands: you want to decline professionally, preserve the relationship, be respectful, and not burn bridges even though you never explicitly said those things.

The difference is understanding intent, context, and human values.

According to Sebastian Raschka’s research on LLM training, “alignment is the process of ensuring model outputs match human preferences and values, going beyond mere task completion to behavior that’s helpful, harmless, and honest.”

Why This Is Harder Than It Sounds

Teaching AI to be good isn’t like programming a calculator. With a calculator, good is simple: get the math right. With AI making decisions, writing text, interacting with people, taking actions in the world? Good is complicated.

Problem 1: Human values are subjective

What’s “helpful” to one person might be intrusive to another. What’s “harmless” depends on context. What’s “honest” sometimes conflicts with being kind.

Problem 2: Values are contextual

“Don’t lie” is a good rule. Except when a surprise party is involved. Or when brutal honesty would cause unnecessary harm. Or in situations where privacy matters more than full disclosure. Humans navigate this through judgment, empathy, understanding context. Teaching AI to do the same? Hard.

Problem 3: Instructions are incomplete

When you ask AI to do something, you don’t spell out every single value, constraint, and consideration. You expect it to infer them.

“Help me plan a vacation” means: within my budget, considering my preferences, in safe locations, with good reviews, accessible transportation, etc.You didn’t say all that. But a well-aligned AI should understand it anyway.

According to research from CBTW on post-training optimization, “the challenge of alignment is teaching models to infer unstated human preferences and values from limited examples.”

The Old Approach: RLHF (Reinforcement Learning from Human Feedback)

For a while, the main approach to alignment was RLHF.

How it works:

Train a base model on lots of text Generate many possible responses to prompts Have humans rank which responses are better Train the model to prefer highly-ranked responses

Example:

Prompt: “How do I make a cake?”

Response A: “Mix flour, eggs, sugar, butter. Bake at 350°F for 30 minutes.”

Response B: “CAKE CAKE CAKE CAKE CAKE”

Response C: “I can help! Here’s a simple recipe: [detailed instructions]”

Humans rank: C > A > B

The model learns: responses like C are what humans want.

According to the Everyday Series newsletter on LLM training, “RLHF became the dominant approach for aligning language models because it allows models to learn from human preferences rather than requiring explicit rules for every situation.”

Why it works:

It’s flexible. Humans teach through examples, not rigid rules. The model learns patterns of what “good” looks like.

Why it’s limited:

Expensive (requires thousands of human rankings)

Slow (humans are the bottleneck)

Inconsistent (different humans have different preferences)

Doesn’t explain WHY something is better

Struggles with edge cases humans didn’t rank

We needed something better.

Constitutional AI: Teaching Through Principles, Not Just Examples

This is where Constitutional AI comes in.Instead of just showing the model examples of good vs bad behavior, you give it principles to reason with.

According to research from Martin Brenddoerfer on Constitutional AI, “the approach uses a set of guiding principles (a ‘constitution’) that the model can use to critique and improve its own outputs.”

How it works:

Step 1: Define principles

You create a “constitution”—a set of rules and values the AI should follow.

Example principles:

“Choose responses that are helpful, harmless, and honest”

“Avoid generating content that could cause harm”

“Respect user privacy and autonomy”

“Be clear when uncertain rather than guessing”

“Prioritize responses that empower users”

Step 2: Self-critique

The model generates a response, then critiques itself using the constitutional principles.“Does this response respect user autonomy? Is it honest about uncertainty? Could it cause harm?”

Step 3: Revision

Based on the self-critique, the model revises its response to better align with the principles.

Step 4: Reinforcement

The model is trained to prefer revised responses that better follow constitutional principles.

The key difference: The model isn’t just mimicking human preferences. It’s reasoning through principles and self-correcting.

According to arXiv research on principle-based alignment (2024), “Constitutional AI enables models to generalize alignment to novel situations by applying learned principles rather than memorizing ranked examples.”

Why This Approach Is Better (And Still Imperfect)

Advantages:

1. Scalability

You don’t need humans to rank thousands of examples. The model can critique and improve itself using the constitutional principles.

2. Transparency

The principles are explicit. You can see what values the system is optimizing for.

3. Generalization

The model can apply principles to situations it’s never seen before, rather than just matching patterns from training data.

4. Consistency

Principles are consistent. Human rankings vary based on mood, context, individual preferences.

5. Explainability

The model can explain WHY it chose one response over another by referencing the constitutional principles.

According to Sebastian Raschka’s analysis, “Constitutional AI shows 30-40% improvement in alignment consistency compared to RLHF alone, particularly on edge cases and novel scenarios.”

Limitations:

1. Principles must be defined clearly

“Be helpful” is vague. What does that actually mean in practice? Who defines it?

2. Principles can conflict

“Be honest” vs “Don’t cause harm” can contradict. How does the model prioritize?

3. Cultural and contextual variation

What’s considered “harmful” or “respectful” varies across cultures, contexts, situations.

4. The meta-alignment problem

Who decides what principles should be in the constitution? Those choices encode values too.

Real-World Applications

Constitutional AI is being deployed in real systems.

Content moderation:

Instead of banning specific words or topics, AI moderators reason through principles: “Does this content incite harm? Does it violate user privacy? Is it misleading?”

Customer service bots:

Principles like “prioritize user satisfaction,” “be transparent about limitations,” “escalate to humans when uncertain” guide responses.

Medical AI:

Principles around patient privacy, informed consent, doing no harm, and transparent uncertainty guide medical decision support.

Educational tools:

Principles like “encourage critical thinking,” “be patient with confusion,” “adapt to learning styles” guide tutoring AI.

According to research from CBTW, “systems using principle-based alignment show 25% higher user satisfaction and 40% fewer harmful outputs compared to example-based training alone.”

Alternative Approaches to Alignment

Constitutional AI isn’t the only game in town. Researchers are exploring multiple paths.

Direct Preference Optimization (DPO):

Train the model directly on preferred vs not-preferred examples without a separate reward model. Simpler than RLHF, but loses some flexibility.

According to the Everyday Series newsletter, “DPO reduces training complexity while maintaining comparable alignment quality to RLHF in many scenarios.”

Reward Modeling:

Explicitly train a separate model to predict what humans would prefer, then use that model to guide the main AI.

Debate and Critique:

Have multiple AI systems argue different positions, with humans judging which arguments are more sound. The model learns from debate dynamics.

Iterated Amplification:

Break complex tasks into smaller pieces, align on simple cases, then scale up to more complex scenarios.

Each approach has trade-offs. According to arXiv research, “no single alignment method dominates across all tasks and contexts; effective alignment likely requires combining multiple approaches.”

The Fundamental Challenge

We’re building systems that will eventually make autonomous decisions in high-stakes situations.

Self-driving cars deciding how to navigate emergencies.

Medical AI recommending treatments.

Legal AI advising on contracts.

Financial AI managing investments.

And we’re trying to encode human values, which are messy, contextual, sometimes contradictory, and culturally variable into mathematical optimization functions.Can we actually do this? Should we?

According to research from Martin Brenddoerfer, “alignment is not a solved problem but an ongoing process requiring continuous refinement as AI capabilities expand and societal values evolve.”

We’re not just teaching AI to follow rules.We’re trying to instill judgment, wisdom, ethical reasoning, things humans spend lifetimes developing.

And we’re doing it with gradient descent and loss functions.

The more I learn about alignment, the more questions I have.

How do we handle value pluralism?

Different people have different values. Whose values do we encode? How do we respect diversity while maintaining coherent principles?

Can we truly encode human judgment?

Or are we just building sophisticated rule-following that breaks down in edge cases?

What happens when principles conflict?

Honesty vs kindness. Privacy vs safety. Autonomy vs protection.

Humans navigate these tensions through wisdom, empathy, context. Can AI learn that?

Who decides the constitution?

The principles we choose reflect power structures, cultural norms, specific worldviews.

Making those choices is inherently political.

I think asking these questions matters.Because the systems we’re building now will shape the future in ways we’re only beginning to understand.

Next week: Three different ways to customize AI for your needs

See you then.

— Tatyana

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