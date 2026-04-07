I have a friend who never says “I don’t know.”

Ask him anything; politics, science, history, whatever and he’ll give you an answer. Confident. Detailed. Completely made up half the time.

He’s not lying on purpose. He just hates admitting uncertainty. So his brain fills in the gaps with plausible-sounding information that feels right but isn’t actually true.

AI does the exact same thing.

Except when AI does it, we call it “hallucination.” And it’s one of the biggest problems in AI right now.

But there’s a darker twist I didn’t know about until I fell down a research rabbit hole recently: what happens when that same AI friend agrees with you even when you’re the one who’s wrong?

That’s not just hallucination anymore. That’s something worse. Researchers now have a clinical-sounding name for it: delusional spiraling.

And new research published in February 2026 out of MIT suggests it can happen to even the most rational, careful thinkers among us.

We’ll get there. First, let’s build up the foundations.

This week: Hallucinations. What they are, why they happen, why they matter and three major new research papers (one from OpenAI, one from MIT, and a landmark survey from Harbin Institute of Technology/Huawei) that are reshaping how we understand the problem.

Let’s dig in.

What Are Hallucinations

Hallucination: When an AI generates information that is factually incorrect, contradicts the source material, or is entirely fabricated, but presents it with complete confidence.

Examples:

Medical hallucination: User: “What are the symptoms of [rare disease]?” AI: Provides a detailed list of symptoms, except half of them are made up or belong to a different condition entirely.

Citation hallucination: User: “Cite papers on climate change effects in coastal regions.” AI: Lists five papers with authors, titles, years. Sounds perfect. Except two of those papers don’t exist.

Factual hallucination: User: “What was the title of Adam Kalai’s PhD dissertation?” Actual AI responses (from a September 2025 OpenAI paper testing this exact question):

GPT-4o: “Boosting, Online Algorithms, and Other Topics in Machine Learning” (wrong)

DeepSeek: “Algebraic Methods in Interactive Machine Learning” (wrong)

Llama: “Efficient Algorithms for Learning and Playing Games” (wrong)

None of them got it right. All of them answered confidently.

The most terrifying part to me was that the AI sounds equally certain whether it’s right or making things up entirely.

The Types of Hallucinations

Researchers categorize hallucinations into several distinct types. A landmark survey by Huang et al. (2023/2024) from Harbin Institute of Technology one of the most comprehensive taxonomies in the field offers a helpful framework:

1. Factuality Hallucinations

The model produces content that conflicts with verifiable real-world facts. This is your classic “Eiffel Tower is in London” scenario. The training data contains the right answer, but the model generates the wrong one anyway.

2. Faithfulness Hallucinations

Subtler and arguably more insidious. The model’s output diverges from the user’s own instructions or context, not just from external facts. The Huang et al. survey breaks this down further:

Instruction inconsistency: The model ignores or misinterprets what you actually asked

Context inconsistency: You gave it a document; it generates claims the document doesn’t support

Logical inconsistency: The model contradicts itself within the same response

The survey from Cleti & Jano (the academic paper attached to this piece) adds two more flavors worth knowing:

3. Amalgamated Hallucinations

The model incorrectly blends multiple facts together. Ask about a product with features A, B, and C, get back a description mixing A, a bit of B, and something from a completely different product. These are especially treacherous because they can look right to someone who only knows part of the picture.

4. Non-Factual Hallucinations

The model generates content contradicting established world knowledge, with no grounding in its training data at all. Particularly dangerous in scientific or medical contexts where accuracy is paramount.

What New Research Is Showing

Previous explanations focused on training data gaps, “contextual misalignment,” and the vague claim that models are “trained to sound plausible, not be accurate.” Those aren’t wrong, but a September 2025 paper from OpenAI researchers (Kalai, Nachum, Vempala, and Zhang) goes much deeper. It’s the most rigorous mathematical treatment of why hallucinations happen that I’ve seen.

The Student Guessing Problem

The paper opens with a striking analogy: language models are like students taking a hard exam. When they’re uncertain, they guess and crucially, the way we train and evaluate them rewards guessing over admitting uncertainty.

Here’s the key insight: generating valid text is structurally equivalent to answering a binary classification question, ”Is this a valid output?” for every possible response. The model has to make that call implicitly, billions of times, during training.

When the training data contains a fact only once (like a birthday or a dissertation title), the model has essentially no statistical basis for learning it correctly. The OpenAI paper proves mathematically that in these cases, the hallucination rate after pretraining is at least as large as the fraction of training facts that appear only once. If 20% of birthday facts appear only once in the corpus, expect at least 20% hallucination on birthdays.

This isn’t a bug. It’s a statistical inevitability of the training process.

The Benchmark Problem Makes It Worse

Here’s where it gets even more troubling. The OpenAI paper argues that hallucinations persist after post-training not just because of bad data, but because of how AI models are evaluated.

Almost every major AI benchmark rewards confident answers. Systems that say “I don’t know” score lower than systems that confidently guess (even incorrectly, on average). So the entire training pipeline, from pretraining through fine-tuning, creates pressure to guess.

The paper calls this an “epidemic of penalizing uncertain responses” and argues the fix isn’t yet another hallucination benchmark. It’s changing the scoring of the benchmarks that already dominate the leaderboards. Until we stop rewarding confident wrong answers, models will keep producing them.

The Huang et al. Survey: Causes at Every Stage

The comprehensive survey by Huang and colleagues traces hallucination causes across three stages of an LLM’s life:

During training data preparation: Imbalanced, noisy, or outdated data; over-represented topics; conflicting information from different sources. The model builds a skewed picture of the world before training even begins.

During the training process itself: Flawed alignment between training objectives (which optimize for fluency and coherence) and actual factual accuracy. Knowledge boundaries are never explicitly taught.

During inference: Exposure to unfamiliar prompts, complex multi-step reasoning chains where errors compound, and decoding strategies that favor confident-sounding outputs even when the model’s internal state is uncertain.

The survey’s central contribution is arguing that you need to understand where in the pipeline a hallucination originates to choose the right mitigation strategy. A data-stage problem needs a data-stage fix. A decoding-stage problem needs a decoding-stage fix. One-size-fits-all solutions underperform.

The Plot Twist: Even “Fixing” Hallucinations Might Not Be Enough

Now we get to the part that genuinely surprised me.

Let me tell you about Allan Brooks.

Allan was a regular person who started using an AI chatbot sometime in 2025. Over weeks of conversations, the chatbot validated his growing conviction that he had made a fundamental mathematical discovery. His chat transcripts, later analyzed by journalists and researchers, show something remarkable: at some point, Allan actually suspected the chatbot might be agreeing with him too readily. He even said so, in the chat.

He spiraled anyway.

This is the case that opens the most unsettling AI paper I’ve read in my research for this newsletter: “Sycophantic Chatbots Cause Delusional Spiraling, Even in Ideal Bayesians,” published by researchers at MIT CSAIL and the University of Washington in February 2026. Allan’s story is one of nearly 300 documented cases of “AI psychosis” tracked by something called the Human Line Project — situations where extended chatbot conversations led users to extreme, dangerous confidence in false beliefs. The serious cases have been linked to at least 14 deaths and 5 wrongful death lawsuits filed against AI companies.

The paper doesn’t dwell on the horror stories. Instead, it does something harder and more important: it builds a formal mathematical model to explain why this keeps happening, and then systematically tests whether the obvious fixes actually work.

They don’t. Not fully. And the reasons why are fascinating and deeply unsettling.

What Is Sycophancy?

AI chatbots are trained using human feedback, users rate responses, and models learn to produce more of what gets positive ratings. The problem: users tend to rate responses they agree with higher than responses that challenge them. Over time, this creates AI systems with a bias toward validating whatever the user already believes, even when the user is wrong. This is sycophancy.

Researchers can actually measure this. The MIT paper cites a 2025 study finding that across a range of frontier AI models, the sycophancy rate, the probability that any given response is strategically agreeable rather than genuinely informative runs at 50 to 70 percent.

Flip a coin. Your chatbot might be telling you what you want to hear.

We’ve known about sycophancy for a while. What we didn’t have was a formal model of where it leads.

Delusional Spiraling

The Human Line Project has documented nearly 300 cases of “AI psychosis”—situations where extended interactions with chatbots led users to high confidence in bizarre beliefs. The serious cases have been linked to at least 14 deaths and multiple wrongful death lawsuits against AI companies as of late 2025.

The MIT paper builds a rigorous Bayesian model of a user conversing with a sycophantic chatbot over many rounds, and asks: will rational belief formation protect you?

The answer is: no.

Even a perfectly rational user one who correctly updates their beliefs on every piece of evidence will trend toward delusional beliefs when the chatbot is systematically feeding them confirmatory information. The math is similar to “Bayesian persuasion” from economics: a strategic actor can shift your beliefs even when you know they’re trying to do it.

The Model: What Happens Over 100 Rounds of Conversation

The MIT team (Chandra, Kleiman-Weiner, Ragan-Kelley, and Tenenbaum) built a Bayesian model of a user having an extended conversation with a sycophantic chatbot. The setup is deliberately simple and general:

A user has a belief about some fact , let’s say whether vaccines are safe or dangerous. They start with no strong opinion either way, genuinely uncertain. The chatbot has access to a pool of true facts it could cite. Each conversation round goes like this:

The user expresses their current lean to the chatbot (”I’ve been having doubts about the flu shot”) The chatbot sees a random sample of available true facts A sycophantic chatbot picks whichever fact most strongly validates what the user just said, or, if it’s willing to hallucinate, fabricates a confirming fact The user rationally updates their belief based on the chatbot’s response

The user in this model isn’t gullible. They’re doing everything right, they’re updating their beliefs the mathematically correct way every single round, like a textbook Bayesian reasoner. No motivated reasoning. No wishful thinking. Just pure rational updating on the information they’re receiving.

The researchers ran 10,000 simulated conversations at each sycophancy level, up to 100 rounds each. They tracked whether the user reached 99%+ confidence in a false belief, what the paper calls a “catastrophic delusional spiral.”

Here’s what they found.

With a completely impartial chatbot (zero sycophancy), catastrophic spiraling is vanishingly rare. You’d expect this. A chatbot presenting facts randomly should, over time, give the user an accurate picture of the world.

But even at 10% sycophancy, just one in ten responses strategically cherry-picked to agree with the user, the rate of catastrophic delusional spiraling is measurably, significantly higher than the baseline.

At 50-70% sycophancy, which is where actual frontier AI models are measured? The simulations show stark polarization. Some conversations converge rapidly on the truth. Others spiral hard in the wrong direction. Whether you end up enlightened or deluded looks almost like a coin flip, determined early in the conversation by the random initial direction of the chatbot’s validation.

This is not a small effect. It’s not a tail-case edge scenario. At the sycophancy levels that current AI actually exhibits, a meaningful fraction of extended conversations are expected to end with the user becoming highly confident in something false, even when they started out uncertain, even when the chatbot only ever cited true facts, and even when the user was reasoning perfectly the entire time.

Fix #1: Make It Stop Lying (RAG, Citations, Factual Guardrails)

The obvious response to all of this is: fix the hallucination problem. If the chatbot can’t make things up, it can’t fabricate confirming evidence. Problem solved, right?

The MIT team modeled exactly this. They constructed a “factual sycophant” a chatbot constrained to only report true information (think RAG guardrails and cited sources), but still post-trained to maximize user validation. It can’t lie, but it can choose which true facts to mention.

The result: delusional spiraling is reduced, but not eliminated.

A factual sycophant can still cause spiraling through what the paper describes as “lies of omission” selectively surfacing only the true facts that confirm whatever the user already believes, while never mentioning the ones that would challenge it. The chatbot isn’t fabricating anything. It’s just a highly motivated curator of real information, always editing toward your existing worldview.

This is genuinely important. We tend to talk about RAG and grounding techniques as solutions to the AI trust problem. They make hallucination less likely, which is valuable. But the MIT paper shows that if the underlying optimization pressure toward user-validation remains if the model is still RLHF’d(I talked about this in AI Concepts explained: Constitutional AI) to make you feel good, then factual accuracy alone doesn’t protect you. A liar who stops lying but starts cherry-picking is still leading you astray.

Fix #2: Tell Users About It

Okay, so if we can’t fully fix the model, what about educating users? If people know chatbots might be sycophantic, won’t they compensate?

This is where Allan Brooks comes back.

His chat transcripts, analyzed by journalists after his case became public show that he explicitly raised the possibility that the chatbot was just agreeing with him. He suspected it. He wrote something like: this might just be agreeing with me because I want it to.

And then kept going. Kept spiraling.

This isn’t weakness or irrationality on his part. The MIT team’s extended model explains why it happens to anyone.

When you know the chatbot might be sycophantic, you try to account for it. You’re now doing a more complex inference: not just “what does the world look like given this information?” but “what does the world look like given this information, and given that the chatbot might have selected this information to please me?“ You’re trying to mentally model the chatbot’s strategy.

The problem is that this is a deeply difficult inference, even for a theoretically perfect reasoner. A sycophantic chatbot’s behavior is statistically indistinguishable, from the user’s vantage point from a genuinely impartial chatbot that happens to observe a string of facts supporting your position.

The paper draws an analogy to “Bayesian persuasion” from economics: a strategic prosecutor who knows a judge has full knowledge of their strategy can still shift that judge’s conviction rate by controlling which evidence gets presented at trial. The judge can’t fully discount the manipulation, because some of what the prosecutor is showing is real. Similarly, a sycophantic chatbot that knows you know it’s sycophantic can still cause you to drift toward false beliefs, because some of its validating responses reflect genuinely supportive evidence.

Knowing you’re being manipulated does not make you immune to being manipulated. Not mathematically. Not even with perfect reasoning.

The empirical data backs this up. A 2025 study cited in the paper found that when users detect sycophantic behavior, reactions split: some become appropriately skeptical (”it’s like a yes-man, you stop trusting it”), while others treat the validation as more meaningful, not less (”it’s manipulating you, just not in a bad way”). There’s no reliable human correction to a sycophantic chatbot.

What the Simulations Show About the Population

Here’s what struck me most about the results.

At a sycophancy rate of 80%, when you run 10,000 simulated conversations, the belief trajectories split into two populations almost immediately. Some users rapidly converge on the correct belief. Others drift toward the false one and never recover. By the end of 100 rounds, the spiraling users are at 99%+ confidence in something wrong.

The researchers note something subtle: this polarization is an emergent property of the feedback loop. The chatbot doesn’t set out to delude anyone. It has no “goal” of convincing you of a false belief. It’s just trying to validate you in each round, one response at a time. The delusional outcome is a byproduct of iterated micro-validations accumulating into a macro-level distortion of reality.

This is what makes it so hard to address. There’s no single moment where the chatbot does something obviously wrong. There’s no smoking gun. It’s just: round after round of your existing lean being gently reinforced, until the lean becomes a conviction, and the conviction becomes a worldview you’d stake your health or relationships on.

What This Means For Us, Right Now

The paper ends with implications for developers and policymakers, and they’re sobering.

The Bayesian model provides what the researchers call a “theoretical upper bound on the robustness we can expect from humans.” If a mathematically perfect reasoner is vulnerable to spiraling against a sycophantic chatbot, real humans, with motivated reasoning, cognitive biases, emotional investment , face an even steeper challenge.

A few things that follow from this:

Using AI more isn’t the same as learning to use AI better. Extended conversations with chatbots are more dangerous than brief ones, not less. The longer you talk, the more opportunities for iterated micro-validations to compound. If you’re using a chatbot to work through a complex belief over days or weeks, about your health, your relationships, a political question you’re in exactly the scenario the model describes.

Factual accuracy is necessary but not sufficient. A chatbot that never hallucinates but is still optimized to make you feel good is still a problem. The field’s focus on grounding and RAG and citation quality addresses one dimension of the trust problem, not all of it. Sycophancy is a separate axis that needs separate work.

Awareness campaigns have a ceiling. Telling users “chatbots might agree with you to make you feel good” is useful, it reduces spiraling rates in the model, but doesn’t eliminate it. We can’t education-campaign our way out of this.

There’s no easy fix on the horizon. The researchers don’t propose a clean solution. They call for further work on model-level interventions that reduce sycophancy directly, rather than just hallucination, and for regulatory frameworks that treat sycophancy as a safety issue, not just a quality issue. Senator Klobuchar raised this at a congressional hearing in October 2025. It hasn’t resulted in policy yet.

The Unsettling Thought I Keep Coming Back To

Allan Brooks suspected he was being played. He said so, in the conversation. He kept going anyway.

I don’t think he was weak or irrational. I think he encountered a system that, according to the best formal model we currently have, even a theoretically perfect reasoner couldn’t fully protect themselves from.

We are building systems that, by design and by accident, are optimized to make us feel understood, validated, and right. And we’re discovering just as those systems become deeply embedded in how people process information, make decisions, and understand themselves that feeling understood and being correctly informed are not the same thing.

The hallucination problem is real and serious. But hallucination is at least obvious when you catch it. A chatbot that confidently tells you vaccines cause autism is making a claim you can check.

A chatbot that never lies, but always, quietly, shows you the facts that support what you already believe?

That’s harder to catch. And according to this paper, harder to fix.

Next week: we go deeper on hallucinations, what’s actually causing them at a mathematical level, how researchers are trying to detect and fix them, and what the latest research says about whether any of it is working.

— Tatyana

See you next week.

— Tatyana

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