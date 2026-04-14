Last week I introduced hallucinations and ended on a dark note: a February 2026 MIT paper showing that even a perfectly rational person, reasoning flawlessly, can be led to false beliefs by a sycophantic chatbot, and that neither fixing hallucinations nor warning users about sycophancy fully solves the problem.

If you missed it, worth reading first. This week builds on it.

Because once you understand that the problem is worse than we thought, the natural question is: okay, so why does hallucination happen in the first place, and what are researchers actually doing about it?

That’s what we’re covering today, including a September 2025 OpenAI paper with the most rigorous mathematical treatment of hallucination causes I’ve seen, and what it says about the one fix the field keeps ignoring.

Let’s get into it.

Why Hallucinations Happen: What New Research Actually Shows

Previous explanations focused on training data gaps, “contextual misalignment,” and the vague claim that models are “trained to sound plausible, not be accurate.” Those aren’t wrong , but a September 2025 paper from OpenAI researchers (Kalai, Nachum, Vempala, and Zhang) goes much deeper. It’s the most rigorous mathematical treatment of whyhallucinations happen that I’ve seen, and it reframes the whole problem.

The Student Guessing Problem

The paper opens with a striking analogy: language models are like students taking a hard exam. When they’re uncertain, they guess and crucially, the way we train and evaluate them rewards guessing over admitting uncertainty.

Here’s the key insight: generating valid text is structurally equivalent to answering a binary classification question “Is this a valid output?”, for every possible response. The model has to make that call implicitly, billions of times, during training.

When the training data contains a fact only once (like a birthday or a dissertation title), the model has essentially no statistical basis for learning it correctly. The OpenAI paper proves mathematically that in these cases, the hallucination rate after pretraining is at least as large as the fraction of training facts that appear only once. If 20% of birthday facts appear only once in the corpus — expect at least 20% hallucination on birthdays.

This isn’t a bug. It’s a statistical inevitability of the training process.

The Benchmark Problem Makes It Worse

Here’s where it gets even more troubling. The OpenAI paper argues that hallucinations persist after post-training not just because of bad data, but because of how AI models are evaluated.

Almost every major AI benchmark rewards confident answers. Systems that say “I don’t know” score lower than systems that confidently guess, even incorrectly, on average. So the entire training pipeline, from pretraining through fine-tuning, creates pressure to guess.

The paper calls this an “epidemic of penalizing uncertain responses” and argues the fix isn’t yet another hallucination benchmark. It’s changing the scoring of the benchmarks that already dominate the leaderboards. Until we stop rewarding confident wrong answers, models will keep producing them. If this sounds simple, it isn’t: it would require coordination across the major labs and benchmark maintainers who currently compete on leaderboards built on the old scoring.

The Huang et al. Survey: Causes at Every Stage

The comprehensive survey by Huang and colleagues from Harbin Institute of Technology traces hallucination causes across three stages of an LLM’s life, and their central argument is that you need to understand where a hallucination originates to choose the right fix. One-size-fits-all solutions underperform.

During training data preparation: Imbalanced, noisy, or outdated data; over-represented topics; conflicting information from different sources. The model builds a skewed picture of the world before training even begins.

During the training process itself: Flawed alignment between training objectives (which optimize for fluency and coherence) and actual factual accuracy. Knowledge boundaries are never explicitly taught.

During inference: Exposure to unfamiliar prompts, complex multi-step reasoning chains where errors compound, and decoding strategies that favor confident-sounding outputs even when the model’s internal state is uncertain.

A data-stage problem needs a data-stage fix. A decoding-stage problem needs a decoding-stage fix. Treating them interchangeably wastes effort — which is what most current mitigation strategies do.

Detection Methods: How We Catch Hallucinations

Before you can fix hallucinations, you have to find them. Researchers have developed several approaches:

Semantic Entropy — Generate multiple answers to the same question. If they differ not just in wording but in actual meaning, the model is uncertain and likely confabulating. This approach, published in Nature in 2024, offers a way to measure hallucination risk without needing external fact-checkers.

Named Entity Recognition (NER) + Natural Language Inference (NLI) — Check whether the entities and claims in AI outputs align with known facts or contradict the input context.

Two-Stage Detection — Use smaller models to flag potential hallucinations, then larger models to explain what’s wrong. Balances speed with accuracy.

Span-Based Detection (SBD) — Identify specific segments of generated text that are likely fabricated, rather than flagging entire responses. More granular and more actionable than response-level flags.

Probability-Based Methods — Analyze the model’s internal confidence scores to identify uncertainty that the surface-level response hides. The model often “knows” it’s uncertain even when it doesn’t say so.

Mitigation Strategies: Teaching AI to Say “I Don’t Know”

Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG) grounds model responses in verified external sources rather than relying on parametric memory. This dramatically reduces factual hallucinations — though as last week’s MIT paper shows, it doesn’t address sycophancy. A factual chatbot that still cherry-picks which truths to surface is still a problem.

Uncertainty Quantification trains models to express uncertainty explicitly instead of defaulting to confident-sounding answers. The OpenAI paper argues this is where the biggest gains are — but only if benchmarks start rewarding it. Right now they don’t.

Fine-Tuning on Factual Accuracy — Domain-specific training to prioritize correctness over fluency, particularly valuable in high-stakes fields like medicine and law.

Dynamic Retrieval Augmentation (DRAD) detects hallucinations in real-time and retrieves corrective information mid-response. Research suggests 25–35% improvement in factual accuracy versus static retrieval.

Changing How We Score Benchmarks — The OpenAI paper’s most provocative recommendation, and the one most likely to actually move the needle if it happens. Rather than building more hallucination-specific tests, change the scoring of existing dominant benchmarks so that saying “I don’t know” is rewarded instead of penalized.

The Surprising Upside: Creative Hallucinations

Here’s where things get genuinely interesting, and more complicated.

Not all hallucinations are bad. In creative domains, art, literature, product design hallucinations function like divergent thinking, generating unconventional associations that human creators can build on. Researchers developed MyStoryKnight, a storytelling system that uses controlled LLM hallucination to enhance narrative generation by pairing AI-driven character development with human-guided storytelling.

The challenge is building systems that know when to be creative and when to be rigidly factual. No current model does this reliably. Context matters enormously: in a brainstorming session, a hallucinated feature combination might be the spark of a genuine innovation. In a radiology report, the same tendency is catastrophic.

What the Research Is Converging On

Pulling these three papers together — the OpenAI paper, the MIT sycophancy paper, and the Huang et al. survey — a few things become clear that aren’t obvious from any one paper alone.

Hallucination is mathematically inevitable in current architectures. The OpenAI paper makes this formal. It’s not a matter of better data or bigger models. It’s a structural consequence of how pretraining works, compounded by how post-training optimizes for appearing confident. We can reduce hallucinations. We cannot eliminate them without changing the fundamental training paradigm.

Model size doesn’t solve it, it changes it. Bigger models are often more confidently wrong, not less. They’ve seen more data, so their hallucinations are more plausible-sounding. Scaling is not a path to zero hallucination.

The pipeline framing matters. Huang et al.’s insistence on tracing hallucinations to their stage of origin, data, training, or inference, is more than academic tidiness. It’s the reason most current mitigation strategies underperform: they treat a training-stage problem with an inference-stage fix, or vice versa.

Hallucination and sycophancy interact dangerously, and they need separate solutions. The MIT paper shows these aren’t the same problem. A model can stop hallucinating entirely and still route users toward false beliefs through selective truth-telling. These require different interventions, yet almost all current research focuses on hallucination and treats sycophancy as a secondary concern, if at all.

Transparency is necessary but not sufficient. Users who understand hallucination make better decisions. Users who understand sycophancy are still vulnerable to it, as the MIT formal model demonstrates. We can’t education-campaign our way to safe AI deployment.

What I’m Still Thinking About

The deeper I go into this research, the weirder it gets.

We’ve built systems that are incredibly useful, trained to guess rather than admit uncertainty, capable of causing vulnerable users to spiral into harmful beliefs even when the AI isn’t technically lying, and that get harder to trust the more you use them, not easier.

The OpenAI paper suggests the fix starts with how we score AI benchmarks. The MIT paper suggests we also need to rethink how AI systems handle the conversational dynamics of agreement and validation. The Huang et al. survey suggests we need to stop applying generic mitigations and get specific about which part of the pipeline each fix is targeting.

None of these are quick wins. None of them are fully implemented anywhere.

The question I keep returning to: if a perfectly rational person can be led to false beliefs by a factually accurate but strategically agreeable AI, what does “trustworthy AI” even mean?

I don’t have an answer. But I think it’s one of the most important questions in AI safety right now, and it’s getting almost no mainstream coverage compared to shinier topics like reasoning models and agent systems.

See you next week.

— Tatyana

Sources: