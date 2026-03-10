I had a math exam in high school where I panicked on a hard problem.I knew I could figure it out if I had more time. But the clock was ticking. So I rushed. Made a guess. Moved on. Got it wrong. Later, when I had time to actually think it through, I solved it in five minutes. The problem wasn’t that I didn’t know how. It’s that I didn’t give myself time to think.

AI has had the same problem.For years, AI models were optimized for speed. Answer fast. Move to the next question. Don’t waste time thinking. And they got things wrong. Confidently wrong. Then researchers realized: what if we let the model think longer on hard problems? Not make the model bigger. Just give it more time to reason. That’s inference-time compute.

Hi, I’m Tatyana I’m an AI enthusiast and early career developer who started a new series called AI Concepts, Explained because I was tired of feeling like AI conversations were happening in a language I didn’t fully speak. I write this series for people like me: curious, maybe intimidated by jargon, definitely not interested in dense academic papers, but genuinely wanting to understand what’s actually happening in AI right now.

Last week, I wrote about reasoning models, how AI learned to pause and think before answering, and why that’s better than just making models bigger. If you haven’t read that yet, start there. Here is the link:

This week builds on it.

Because reasoning models work by using inference-time compute. And understanding that concept unlocks why the entire AI landscape is shifting right now.

I’m writing this for:

Anyone who’s heard “inference-time compute” and wondered what it actually means

People trying to understand why DeepSeek’s cheaper model can match OpenAI’s expensive one

Developers wondering how to make AI work better without breaking the budget

Let’s dive in.

What is Inference-Time Compute?

Training time: When researchers build an AI model, they train it on massive amounts of data. This is expensive. Takes weeks or months. Uses thousands of GPUs. Costs millions of dollars.

Inference time: When you use the model, ask it a question, generate text, write code, that’s inference. The model is applying what it learned during training.

Inference-time compute: How much computational power the model uses while it’s answering your specific question.

According to research from DanielDominguez on Medium, “inference-time compute is the resources allocated during the model’s response phase, as opposed to the one-time cost of training.”

Why does this matter? You might ask. Here is why

For years, we optimized training. Make the model bigger, train it longer, use more data. GPT-4 has over a trillion parameters. Training it cost over $100 million.But once trained, the model answers every question the same way: fast, single-pass generation. Easy question or hard question, same process.

This is the new approach: Keep the model size reasonable. But when it encounters a hard problem, let it use more compute at inference time. Let it think longer. Reason through steps. Check its work.

According to a paper from arXiv (Scaling LLM Inference with Optimized Architectures), “inference-time scaling allows models to dynamically allocate computational resources based on task complexity, achieving better performance without increasing model size.”

Translation: Spend compute when you need it, not all the time.

Share Lipgloss and LLMs

The Budget Analogy

Think about how you spend money.

Old approach (bigger models): Buy an expensive, high-end car because sometimes you need to drive fast. You pay for that capability every day, insurance, gas, maintenance, even when you’re just going to the grocery store.

New approach (inference-time compute): Drive a reliable, affordable car most of the time. When you need speed or power for a specific trip, rent something better for that day. You only pay for what you actually need, when you need it.

Inference-time compute is the same idea.You don’t need a trillion-parameter model sitting there burning resources for simple questions like “What’s the capital of France?”You need a smart, efficient model that can scale up its thinking when the problem is actually hard.

According to research from Neurom.in, “inference-time compute enables cost-effective AI deployment by reducing the need for perpetually large models while maintaining high performance on complex tasks.”

How This Works in Practice

Example 1: Simple question

User: “What’s 7 + 5?”

Model: Doesn’t need to think. Answers immediately: “12.”

Inference compute used: Minimal.

Example 2: Hard problem

User: “Write a function that finds the longest palindromic substring in a string, optimized for time complexity.”

Model: Pauses. Breaks down the problem. Considers different algorithms (brute force, dynamic programming, expand-around-center). Evaluates trade-offs. Writes code. Tests edge cases. Refines.

Inference compute used: Significantly higher.

What’s the difference? The model spent more time thinking on the hard problem.

According to Sebastian Raschka’s analysis on LLM reasoning and inference scaling, “models that scale inference compute show 2-3x improvement on complex reasoning benchmarks compared to standard inference, while performing identically on simple tasks.”

You only pay for the extra thinking when you need it.

Why This Is Better (And Cheaper)

Traditional approach:

Train a 1 trillion parameter model

Training cost: $100M+

Inference cost: High for every single query

Performance: Good on everything, great on hard problems

Inference-time compute approach:

Train a 70 billion parameter model

Training cost: ~$10M

Inference cost: Low for simple queries, higher only for complex ones

Performance: Good on simple tasks, great on hard problems (when given time to think)

According to research from DZone, “inference-time scaling reduces overall computational costs by 40-60% compared to training equivalently capable larger models.”

The savings come from two places:

Lower training costs: Smaller models are cheaper to train Dynamic inference costs: You only pay for extended thinking when needed

Most queries are simple. “What time is it?” “Summarize this email.” “Fix this typo.”You don’t need a trillion-parameter model burning resources for those. But when someone asks the model to solve a complex algorithm problem or reason through a multi-step physics question, you want it to think deeply.

Inference-time compute lets you have both: efficiency on easy tasks, capability on hard ones.

The Technical Mechanisms Behind It

How do models think longer at inference time?

1. Chain-of-thought prompting

The model generates intermediate reasoning steps before the final answer. According to Heim’s blog on inference compute, “chain-of-thought reasoning at inference time can improve accuracy by 30-50% on complex problems by making the model’s reasoning process explicit.”

2. Beam search and sampling strategies

Instead of generating one response, the model explores multiple possible answers and selects the best one. This requires more compute but produces better results.

3. Self-consistency checking

The model generates multiple reasoning paths, checks if they agree, and surfaces the most consistent answer. According to the arXiv paper, “self-consistency methods at inference time reduce error rates on math problems by up to 40%.”

4. Iterative refinement

The model generates a draft answer, evaluates it, refines it, and repeats until confidence is high. More iterations = more compute = better output.

5. Test-time compute scaling

The model dynamically allocates more computational resources (tokens, iterations, reasoning depth) based on problem difficulty. Easy questions get fast, simple inference. Hard questions get extended processing.

All of these techniques increase inference-time compute. But they work with smaller base models, making the overall system more efficient.

Real-World Applications

This isn’t theoretical. Companies are deploying inference-time compute strategies right now.

Coding assistants (Cursor, GitHub Copilot, Replit Agent):

When you ask them to write a simple function, they respond instantly. When you ask them to refactor a complex codebase or debug a multi-file issue, they take longer, thinking through dependencies, testing approaches, verifying logic.

According to Neurom.in, “AI coding tools using inference-time scaling report 35% fewer bugs in generated code compared to standard inference.”

Customer support bots:

Simple questions (”Where’s my order?”) get instant responses. Complex issues (multi-product refunds, technical troubleshooting) trigger extended reasoning.

Scientific research tools:

Literature review questions get quick summaries. Novel research questions trigger deep reasoning across multiple papers, synthesis, and hypothesis generation.

Educational AI:

Basic math problems get instant solutions. Complex multi-step problems trigger step-by-step reasoning with explanations at each stage.

The Trade-Offs

Inference-time compute isn’t free. There are real trade-offs.

Latency:

More thinking = slower responses. If a user expects instant answers, extended inference feels slow.

According to Sebastian Raschka’s research, “inference-time compute adds 5-30 seconds of latency depending on problem complexity, which may not be acceptable for real-time applications.”

For a chatbot, 30 seconds is too slow. For a research assistant solving a PhD-level problem, it’s fine.

Cost per query:

While cheaper overall, complex queries cost more individually. If every user is asking hard questions, costs can spike.

User expectations:

People are used to instant AI responses. Waiting for reasoning can feel broken, even if it produces better results.

The key is matching the approach to the use case. Real-time chat? Use fast inference. Complex analysis? Use extended reasoning.

How DeepSeek Changed Everything

DeepSeek-R1 proved that inference-time compute works at scale.

According to analysis from multiple sources, DeepSeek achieved performance comparable to OpenAI’s o1 on complex reasoning tasks, but at a fraction of the training cost.

How?

Smaller base model (fewer parameters)

Heavy use of inference-time reasoning

Efficient scaling strategies

Open-source architecture

The result: a model that costs less to build and run, but performs comparably on hard problems by thinking longer when needed. You don’t need $100M in training budget. You need smart inference strategies.

According to DZone’s analysis, “DeepSeek’s approach demonstrates that inference-time optimization can close the capability gap between expensive proprietary models and cost-effective alternatives.”

I keep thinking about the parallels to human cognition.

We don’t think at maximum capacity all the time. That would be exhausting. We have fast, intuitive and slow, deliberate. We switch between them based on the problem. Inference-time compute is teaching AI to do the same thing.

But I wonder: how does the model know when to switch? When to invest more compute versus when to answer quickly? Right now, it’s often decided by the user (you can choose longer reasoning) or by heuristics (problem complexity triggers deeper thinking). But what if the model learned to allocate its own thinking time? To recognize when it’s uncertain and needs to reason more carefully? That feels like a different kind of intelligence. Not just smarter. More metacognitive.

I don’t have answers. But I’m watching this space because it feels like we’re teaching AI something fundamental about how thinking actually works.

Read below about: Multi-agent systems, or why AI is learning to work in teams instead of solo.

Next week: Teaching AI to follow rules and values, not just patterns.

See you then.

— Tatyana

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