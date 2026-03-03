For years, the race has been about making models bigger. More parameters. More training data. More compute. Bigger = smarter.Then OpenAI released o1. Then o3. Then DeepSeek dropped R1 and everyone freaked out. These weren’t just bigger models. They were different.They think.

They paused before they answered.And that small shift, from generating answers fast to reasoning through problems slowly, is changing what AI can actually do.

So, what changed?

Old AI models (GPT-4, Claude 3, Gemini) work like this:

You ask a question. The model generates an answer. Fast. Token by token. Whatever comes next based on patterns it learned.

It’s impressive. But it’s also reactive. The model doesn’t plan. It doesn’t reconsider. It doesn’t think “wait, is this actually right?”

It just... generates.

Reasoning models work differently.

You ask a question. The model pauses. It thinks through the problem step by step. It considers different approaches. It checks its work. It backtracks if something doesn’t make sense. Then it gives you an answer.According to research from Built In, reasoning models use what’s called “extended inference-time computation”, basically, they spend more time thinking before they respond.

What changed? Definitely its not size. It’s the process.

The Math Problem That Shows Why This is Important

Here’s a simple test that breaks regular AI but reasoning models handle easily.

Problem: “I have two ropes. Each rope takes exactly 60 minutes to burn completely, but they don’t burn at a uniform rate. How can I measure exactly 45 minutes using only these ropes and matches?”

Regular AI (GPT-4): Immediately starts generating an answer. Suggests burning one rope halfway. Gets confused. Realizes that doesn’t work because the burn rate isn’t uniform. Tries to correct. Gets tangled in its own explanation. Final answer: wrong or incomplete.

Reasoning AI (o1): Pauses. Thinks through it step by step in its “reasoning tokens.” Considers: if I light both ends of one rope, it burns in 30 minutes (half the time). If I simultaneously light one end of the second rope, when the first rope finishes (30 min), I light the other end of the second rope. It has 30 minutes of burn left, but lighting both ends makes it finish in 15 minutes. Total: 30 + 15 = 45 minutes. Correct.

The difference isn’t that o1 has more parameters. It’s that it thought it through before committing to an answer. According to a paper published on arXiv, “models that engage in extended reasoning show 40-60% improvement on complex problem-solving tasks compared to standard inference.”

Not because they’re smarter. Because they think longer.

How Reasoning Models Work

The technical term is “chain-of-thought reasoning” at inference time.

Here’s what happens under the hood:

Step 1: Problem decomposition

The model breaks the question into smaller parts. Instead of jumping straight to an answer, it asks itself: what do I need to figure out first?

Step 2: Internal reasoning

The model generates “reasoning tokens”,basically its internal thoughts. These don’t show up in the final answer. They’re just for the model to work through the problem.

According to research from Enterprise AI Solutions, o1 can generate “tens of thousands of reasoning tokens” for a single question. That’s a lot of internal thinking that users never see.

Step 3: Self-checking

The model evaluates its own reasoning. Does this make sense? Are there contradictions? Did I make an assumption that might be wrong?

Step 4: Iteration

If something doesn’t check out, the model backtracks. Tries a different approach. Reasons through it again.

Step 5: Final answer

Only after all that internal work does the model give you a response. And because it’s already thought it through, the answer is more likely to be right.

A study from UMD highlights that “reasoning models show significantly lower error rates on complex tasks, not because they’re trained differently, but because they check their work.”

Why This Is Better

For years, the strategy was simple: make the model bigger.

GPT-2: 1.5 billion parameters GPT-3: 175 billion parameters

GPT-4: rumored 1.7+ trillion parameters

Each jump in size = better performance.

But, there were limits.

Problem 1: Cost

Training bigger models is absurdly expensive. GPT-4 reportedly cost over $100 million to train. Scaling up further gets exponentially more expensive.

Problem 2: Diminishing returns

According to research highlighted in Medium’s analysis, “each doubling in model size yields smaller improvements in capabilities.” You’re spending exponentially more for incrementally better results.

Problem 3: Inference cost

Bigger models are slower and more expensive to run. Every time someone uses the model, you’re paying for massive compute.

Reasoning models flip the equation:

Instead of making the model itself bigger, you make it think longer on hard problems.

The base model can be smaller (cheaper to train, cheaper to run). But when it encounters a difficult question, it spends more compute at inference time, reasoning through the problem instead of just pattern-matching.

According to Built In, “inference-time compute allows for dynamic resource allocation easy questions get fast answers, hard questions get extended reasoning.”

You’re not paying for a massive model to sit there waiting. You’re paying for thinking time only when you need it.

Share Girl meets AI world

What Reasoning Models Are Good At

They’re not better at everything. For simple questions (”What’s the capital of France?”), reasoning models are overkill. Regular models answer instantly. Reasoning models waste time thinking about something obvious.

But for complex problems, they’re significantly better:

Math and logic problems

Problems that require multiple steps, checking work, considering edge cases. According to the arXiv paper, o1 “achieved 83% on the AIME math competition, compared to GPT-4’s 13%.”

Coding challenges

Writing code that actually works requires planning, debugging, testing. Reasoning models excel here because they can think through: “If I write this function, will it handle edge cases? What breaks? How do I fix it?”

Scientific reasoning

Problems that require understanding complex systems, considering multiple variables, and working through implications. UMD’s research shows reasoning models “significantly outperform standard models on PhD-level science questions.”

Strategic planning

Tasks that require thinking several steps ahead, anticipating outcomes, adjusting plans based on new information.

What they’re not better at:

Simple factual questions

Creative writing (where “thinking too much” can make it sound stilted)

Speed (they’re slower by design)

The Trade-Off

Reasoning models are slower.

GPT-4 might answer in 2-3 seconds. o1 might take 30 seconds or more, especially on hard problems.For some use cases, that’s fine. For others, it’s a dealbreaker.

According to Medium’s analysis of “faster thinking vs better thinking,” the key insight is: “not all tasks benefit from extended reasoning. Sometimes fast intuition is better than slow deliberation.”

If you’re writing marketing copy, you want creative flow, not overthinking.

If you’re solving a complex algorithm problem, you want the model to actually think it through.

I keep thinking about the trade-off between speed and accuracy.Humans do this too. We have fast thinking (intuition, gut reactions) and slow thinking (deliberate reasoning, careful analysis).

We switch between them depending on the situation.

AI is learning to do the same thing. Fast models for quick tasks. Reasoning models for hard problems.

But I wonder: at what point does the model know which mode to use? When to think fast and when to think slow?And if we’re teaching AI to reason, to pause, reconsider, check its work are we just teaching it to mimic human thought processes?Or are we discovering that reasoning itself has a certain structure, regardless of whether it’s happening in neurons or algorithms?

I don’t have answers yet.

Sources:

Built In: “Long-Thinking AI: The Next Frontier”

Medium: “Faster Thinking, Better Thinking”

University of Maryland: “Why Thinking More Isn’t Always Making Generative AI Smarter”

arXiv: Research on extended reasoning in language models

Enterprise AI Solutions: “The Rise of Long-Thinking AI”

Next week: Inference-time compute, or why making AI think longer is cheaper than making AI bigger.

See you then.

— Tatyana