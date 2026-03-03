Lipgloss and LLMs

Lipgloss and LLMs

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Deepak Mahajan
Mar 4

Good insights. This is going to keep evolving with time and will need to be part of key design principles. If everyone in the org keep using slow and detailed reasoning for writing every email the budget is doomed .Also the emergence of SOFAI architecture is emerging to switch between the 2. Exciting space

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