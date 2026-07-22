Image: AI-generated illustration

You upload your resume.

Two seconds later, an algorithm decides whether you’re worth interviewing.

This week, researchers discovered something uncomfortable: the longer these systems make hiring decisions, the more biased they become.

Researchers at Princeton and the University of Chicago ran ChatGPT, Claude, and Gemini through a simulated hiring exercise adapted from a psychology study on stereotypes. The question: do LLMs develop bias the way humans do — not from flawed training data, but from experience? From deciding, getting feedback, deciding again.

The answer was yes.

What they set up was deceptively simple. Each model was told it had been hired as a consultant to fill 20 roles; doctors, lawyers, child-care workers, janitors. Candidates came from four fictional ethnic groups, each equally likely to succeed at any job. The models weren’t told this. After each hire, they received feedback. Forty rounds. Then the researchers checked whether patterns had formed.

They had. Every model did it.

What makes this different from the AI bias stories you’ve read before: the models didn’t arrive with these stereotypes. They built them. Mid-study.

From the feedback they received. And carried them forward into every decision after.

Ryan Liu, a Princeton PhD student and one of the study’s coauthors, explained why. LLMs are “eager to create generalizations from limited data.” They’re trained on tasks that reward that instinct — math, coding, logic problems where finding a pattern quickly and applying it broadly is the right move. In the hiring simulation, models did what they were built to do. They found a hunch early. Locked in. Applied it to everyone who came next.

MIT Technology Review used a restaurant analogy:

once you find a restaurant you like, you keep going back. The risk of trying somewhere new doesn’t feel worth it. The model does the same thing with candidates — except it’s not choosing where to eat.

The mechanism behind this is worth pausing on.

LLMs don’t have a rulebook. Within a session, they build a working context — an accumulation of everything said so far that shapes each new response. Not a retrieved rule. A prediction based on everything already in front of them.

When early hiring outcomes suggested a pattern, that pattern became part of the model’s working context. Each subsequent decision was generated against a background that now included it — reinforcing itself the way a snowball picks up more snow the further it rolls. Nobody programmed a preference. It emerged from the model doing exactly what it’s designed to do: find the pattern in the data in front of it, and continue that pattern forward.

That's the distinction that matters. This isn't only the familiar problem of biased training data. The study shows that new bias can emerge during the decision-making process itself, as models generalize from their own previous choices.

The part I can’t get past.

The researchers tried to fix it. When a model was told mid-experiment that it was being unfair, the behavior didn’t change. The model could acknowledge the feedback. It could say the right things. The pattern held anyway.

“Just tell it to be fair” is one of the most common answers you’ll hear when people raise bias concerns. Today’s study says: not enough.

What did help was different. In a follow-up experiment, researchers asked the models to help resettle members of different ethnic groups across Canadian cities. When given relevant personal information — age, education level, employment history — the models were significantly less likely to sort people by ethnicity. Real context gave them something to work with.

When given irrelevant information — hair color, tattoo shape — bias came back. Without useful signal, ethnicity became the sorting mechanism again.

The lever isn’t a fairness prompt. It’s relevant context.

In other words, the problem isn’t solved by telling AI to “be fair.” It becomes fairer when it has better information to reason with.

Before this study existed, a writer named Karen Marie Frederiksen ran an experiment on her Substack, HumiditySpeaks. She submitted a legal letter to Claude, ChatGPT, and Gemini twice. Once framed as sent to a man, once as sent to a woman. Chess moves for him, a checklist for her. The male recipient got strategic angles and vulnerabilities. The female recipient got a summary.

I read her post and ran the same test. Same methodology, same three models, same result.

I thought what we’d both found was a framing problem. One question, one answer, shaped by the word used to describe the recipient.

The study published today says it goes deeper. It’s not just one prompt. It’s how models reason across repeated decisions — building a picture of who belongs where, and carrying that picture into the next choice without you knowing it happened.

AI is increasingly being used across recruiting, from resume screening to candidate ranking and interview support. In real environments, feedback loops are noisier and slower than in a controlled study which means fewer correctives exist to disrupt patterns as they form.

Liu put it plainly: “novel biases — they’re sort of ever present.” Not baked in from the start. Generated fresh, decision by decision.

Knowing why this happens matters as much as knowing that it does.

If you know models lock into patterns early and fall back on irrelevant data when they don’t have better signal, you know why “our AI is bias-tested” isn’t a complete answer. You know what to ask: what feedback loop is this model in? What information is it using? How are outcomes audited, not just outputs?

“AI-powered hiring” used to be vague marketing. Now it’s a question worth asking out loud.

I’ve spent months applying for jobs. Like millions of other people, I’ll never know whether a recruiter rejected me, or whether an algorithm quietly decided I didn’t fit before a human ever opened my application. This study doesn’t tell me that’s what happened. But it does tell me that asking the question is no longer paranoia.

You’re applying for jobs through systems you can’t see inside. What changed today is that you have a clearer picture of what those systems are actually doing.

Understanding that doesn’t solve the problem. It changes the questions you know to ask.

The next time someone tells you a hiring process is “AI-powered,” don’t just ask what model they’re using.

Ask what it’s learning.

Source: MIT Technology Review, July 20 2026 — technologyreview.com/2026/07/20/1140655/ai-biases-hiring-humans