Lipgloss and LLMs

Lipgloss and LLMs

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Amy R. Worley's avatar
Amy R. Worley
2d

I don’t want to give this a heart because it’s sad. But thank you for clearly writing up the findings. I hope we get to a point where we understand there are beneficial and non-beneficial uses of AI and that it simply shouldn’t be used in making important decisions about people.

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Zero Trace Liberation's avatar
Zero Trace Liberation
15h

This was tremendously insightful. Thank you for writing this. I imagine bias would also get reinforced by the demography of who applies for which roles. For example, if folks with traditionally feminine names apply for childcare roles, the LLM will fall into the feedback loop reinforcing that men don't work in childcare. That bias doesn't come pre-packaged from the training data; it's inferred based on social contexts. Based on the study, the solutions are: incentive the LLM to think outside of its inferred social context; and provide additional information to give the LLM more to evaluate beyond perceived demographics.

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