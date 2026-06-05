There’s a version of the AI privacy conversation that sounds like a TED talk, very important, very abstract, something you’ll get to eventually. This is not that.

This week I found out AI chatbots are sending your conversation titles to Meta, Google, and TikTok via tracking pixels, before you’ve finished typing. Then I found out ChatGPT quietly turned on ad tracking for every free user last month. Then I looked up the law that was supposed to protect you from all of this and found out it was repealed before most people knew it existed.

The privacy conversation is not theoretical. It’s about the tabs you had open this morning. Here’s what I read.

01. Your AI chatbot is forwarding your conversation titles to Meta and Google

A researcher analyzed the tracking scripts running inside major AI chat platforms and found conversation titles being sent to Meta, Google, and TikTok through standard ad tracking pixels. Not the full transcript, the title. “How to negotiate my salary after a layoff.” “Signs I’m burning out or depressed.” “How do I get a visa for Canada.” You thought you were in a private conversation. The headline was being forwarded in real time.

Why this matters to you: You have almost certainly typed something into an AI tool you wouldn’t say out loud in a meeting. Someone was reading the summary.

Every Prompt You Make, AI’ll Be Watching — Zero Party Data

02. Canada is spending $890 million to protect its AI infrastructure. It’ll take seven years.

In April 2026, Canada announced $890 million to build a sovereign AI supercomputer — infrastructure that isn’t owned or controlled by US tech companies. The program runs over seven fiscal years. The intention is right. The timeline is the problem. Seven years from now is 2033. The AI already making decisions about your job applications, your credit, and your healthcare data is not waiting on that opening date. We are building the fire station while the house burns.

Why this matters to you: Government investment in AI infrastructure is not the same as government protection of your data. They are very different things.

Canada Launches National Initiative to Build Large-Scale AI Supercomputing Capacity — Government of Canada, April 2026

03. The only US law designed to protect you from AI just got repealed

Colorado passed the first comprehensive US state AI law — modeled on the EU, it would have required companies to audit high-risk AI systems and given you the right to contest automated decisions about your job, your housing, your credit. Governor Polis signed a bill repealing it on May 14, 2026, before it ever took effect. Replaced with a weak disclosure-only framework. Meanwhile, the EU AI Act hits full applicability in August 2026. Two very different decisions about what protection should mean.

Why this matters to you: Right now, in the US, there is no comprehensive law protecting you from AI systems making decisions about your life.

Colorado’s AI Reset: Two Weeks, a White House Callout, and a Pivot Away From the EU Model — Carpe Datum Law, May 2026

04. ChatGPT turned on ad tracking for free users last month. Most people missed it.

On April 30, 2026, OpenAI enabled marketing tracking cookies by default for every free ChatGPT user — sharing cookie IDs and email addresses with advertising partners. Your conversations stay private, for now. But your behavioral data is now part of OpenAI’s $2.5 billion ad revenue plan for this year. You can turn it off: Settings → Data Controls → Marketing Privacy. The fact that you have to opt out of something you never opted into is the whole point.

Why this matters to you: The free version of ChatGPT is no longer just a tool. You are part of the product.

ChatGPT Tracks Free Users for Ads by Default as OpenAI Pursues Revenue — Winbuzzer, May 2026

Which of these hit you hardest, the tracking pixels, the ChatGPT cookies, or the law that got killed before you could use it? And honestly: do you think about privacy when you open an AI tool, or does it feel too far away to do anything about?

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