In Edition 005, we talked about the women who built the internet and never made it into the history books. Hidden figures. ENIAC programmers. The ones whose names got dropped from the story the moment the work became prestigious.

I thought that was a history lesson. It isn’t.

This is happening right now, inside the companies building the AI systems that will shape the next decade. Women are raising concerns about safety, about money, about who’s in the room when the decisions get made and they are being fired, ignored, or shown the door before the conversation is over.

Here are four women who said something true. This is what happened.

01 Ryan Beiermeister — OpenAI, January 2026

Ryan Beiermeister was OpenAI’s VP of Product Policy, the person whose job was to decide where the guardrails go. When the company moved to launch ChatGPT’s adult content mode, she pushed back. She raised concerns about child safety.

She was fired. OpenAI’s official reason: she had discriminated against a male employee. She denies it.

She was opposing something that put children at risk when it happened. That doesn’t change no matter whose version you believe. If you’ve ever been afraid to say the wrong thing at work, you already know why this lands the way it does.

→ Read it: OpenAI policy exec who opposed chatbot’s ‘adult mode’ reportedly fired on discrimination claim

02 Zoë Hitzig — OpenAI, February 2026

Zoë Hitzig was an OpenAI researcher who resigned when the company announced it would run ads inside ChatGPT. She published an essay in The New York Times: “OpenAI Is Making the Mistakes Facebook Made. I Quit.” She called ChatGPT “an archive of human candor” the things people type when they feel safe enough to say them.

She was saying: you cannot sell that. Nobody listened.

The word she used was candor. You have probably typed something into ChatGPT that you haven’t said to a single person. That is what they are now selling.

→ Read it: OpenAI researcher quits over slippery slope of ChatGPT ads

03 Sri Ramaswamy — Silicon Valley, February 2026

Sri Ramaswamy is a Silicon Valley founder. She is an immigrant woman. She was sitting across from a venture capitalist who, instead of funding her, told her: “If you had a white male CEO, you would get a check.”

He said the quiet part out loud. She went on record with it.

Women founders receive about 2% of US venture capital. That number has not meaningfully changed in years. If you have ever been told you are almost right for something, almost qualified, almost the right fit you know exactly what 2% looks like in practice.

→ Read it: Immigrant women founders face double hurdle in Silicon Valley

04 Professor Dame Wendy Hall — New Delhi, February 2026

Professor Dame Wendy Hall is one of the most senior women in computing. She attended an AI governance summit in New Delhi — the kind of meeting where the decisions about AI’s future get made — and called it “amazingly awful.”

“All the CEOs are men,” she said. “50% of the population is not included in the conversations.”

She is a Dame. A founding figure of the web. She did everything you are supposed to do to earn a seat at the table. She still found herself on the wrong side of it.

→ Read it: Alpha male’ AI world shuts out women: computing professor Wendy Hall

These women did not fail. They told the truth in rooms that weren’t ready for it, and the rooms did what rooms do.

We keep their names because erasure only works when nobody’s watching. And because the next time you’re deciding whether to say the thing, knowing they said it might be the reason you do.

Have you ever stayed quiet at work because you knew it would cost you? I want to hear it