Satya Nadella published an essay in June that I’ve been thinking about since I read it. The argument, in plain English: the companies that will win the next decade aren’t the ones that replace their people with AI. They’re the ones that build AI systems around their people’s existing knowledge — their workflows, their judgment, their specific expertise. His exact line was “you can offload a task, or even a job, but you can never offload your learning.” He’s making a case that human knowledge still matters. He’s also making a case that someone needs to fund the infrastructure that connects it to AI systems.

Here’s what that looks like when you don’t have the resources to be part of that learning loop.

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Satya’s essay is called “A frontier without an ecosystem is not stable” and if you strip out the Microsoft framing, the core argument holds. He’s saying that if all the value in AI concentrates at the model level — if a handful of companies capture everything and workers just consume the output — the political economy won’t hold. People will notice. They’ll push back. The only way AI becomes stable long-term is if it makes the people using it more capable, not more replaceable.

That means companies need to invest in their people’s learning. It means the employee’s knowledge needs to be worth something in the equation.

→ Read it: Satya Nadella on X, June 14 2026 — “A frontier without an ecosystem is not stable”



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The PitchBook 2025 US All In report landed in June and the number that stopped me was this: all-male founding teams raised 21% more capital in 2025. All-female founding teams raised 22% less.

Not the same. Not even close to the same.

This is happening at the exact moment that AI is concentrating wealth faster than any previous technology wave. The companies being built right now — the ones that get to build the learning loops Satya is describing — are being disproportionately funded by men and built by men. The women being excluded from that capital aren’t just missing money. They’re missing the ability to build the infrastructure that will determine who shapes the next decade.

The headline last year said female founders raised a record $73.6 billion in AI. Two companies took 40% of it. Remove those two and women raised less than they did in 2021.

We keep celebrating the record. Nobody’s talking about what’s inside it.

→ Read it: Even for female startup founders, the AI race defines the capital haves and have-nots



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Here’s what “learn AI or get left behind” actually costs on the ground.

ChatGPT Plus: $20 a month. Claude Pro: $20 a month. Google Colab compute credits if you’re building something: variable, but real. The courses people recommend most start at $200. The certifications that look good on a resume run $300-500. Entry-level salary, no company sponsor, no VC, no budget line that says professional development.

I paid for GPU credits out of pocket to finish my own capstone project. That’s not an abstraction — that’s what “invest in your learning” looks like when you’re doing it alone. The industry built a narrative about upskilling that quietly assumes someone else is covering the cost of the upskilling. For a lot of us, that someone is us.

The women being cut out of capital aren’t just missing funding for their companies. They’re missing the thing that makes the learning loop Satya describes possible at all. Learning costs time. Time costs money. Money is not equally distributed. The industry skips that part every time.

You’re already doing the hard thing. Learning on your own time, on your own dollar, because the alternative is being left behind by an industry that told you to keep up and then didn’t make it easy. That effort is real.

It just shouldn’t require this much of you.

Have you ever paid out of pocket to learn something your industry told you was essential? What did that cost you — in money, in time, in what you had to give up to make it happen?