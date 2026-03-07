Introducing: Girl, Read This 💗

A new weekly series, every Friday.

Here’s the thing, we are living in the most information-dense moment in human history, and most of it is noise. Every week I wade through the research papers, the career advice, the industry statistics and the tools so you don’t have to.

Girl, Read This is my Friday gift to you. Every week I’ll hand-pick 5 resources worth your actual time, across things that matter to us AI research, career growth, tools, statistics shaping the industry, and the human side of navigating tech as a woman.

Just the good stuff, with my honest take on why it’s worth reading.

It drops every Friday. Add it to your weekend reading ritual. 🎀

Now — here’s Edition 001.

1. The numbers don’t lie and they should make you angry (and motivated) Only 26-28% of the global tech workforce is female, and half of all women who work in tech have left the industry by age 35. Spacelift This piece breaks down exactly what the data says about where we stand in 2026. Read it so you know what you’re walking into and why staying matters. Women in Tech in 2026: 50+ Statistics

2. The skill that actually lasts The tools you’re an expert in today might be obsolete in three years which makes your ability to learn the only skill that truly lasts. Women in Tech This one is a quick, energising read about what it actually takes to thrive in tech right now. Spoiler: it’s more human than you think. Essential Skills for Women in Tech in 2026

3. Five tips from women who’ve been the only one in the room From negotiating fair compensation to embracing authentic leadership written by a group tech lead at Yelp who has often been the only woman in a room full of men. IEEE Spectrum Practical advice from someone living it. Advance Your Tech Career: 5 Tips for Women in Engineering — IEEE Spectrum

4. Your career resolutions — better late than never Showcasing your expertise by sharing insights on LinkedIn, contributing to industry blogs, or creating an online portfolio can set you apart and attract new opportunities. SheCanCode This guide from SheCanCode covers everything from continuous learning to building your personal brand. Very actionable. Career Resolutions: A Guide for Women in Tech

5. Find your people — the organisations actually doing the work From hands-on coding bootcamps to mentorship programs, networking events, scholarships, and leadership training these organisations aren’t just ticking a diversity box, they’re reshaping the tech world. RiseByHer Bookmark this one and find the community that fits where you are right now. Best Organizations Supporting Women in Tech Careers: 2026 Guide