This week’s theme: What companies want from you in 2026

1. The skill nobody told you was becoming mandatory

Prompt engineering used to sound like a buzzword. Not anymore. Companies now expect candidates to have basic prompt engineering skills at minimum, even for entry-level IT roles. Metana This is your sign to take it seriously. The 10 Hottest IT Skills for 2026 — CIO

2. The number that should motivate you every single day

In 2024, just over 5% of tech job listings required AI skills. That number crossed 9% in 2025 an almost 80% increase in just one year. Robert Half AI literacy is no longer optional. The good news? You’re already here, learning it. That’s an advantage. The Most In-Demand IT Skills for 2026 — Okoone

3. Cloud is now the baseline, not the bonus

Job postings mentioning Google Cloud rose from about 3% to over 5% in a year, while AWS mentions increased from over 12% to nearly 14%. StrongDM If cloud feels intimidating, start with one provider, build one small thing, and go from there. 🔗 Top 10 In-Demand Tech Skills for the 2026 Job Market — Cogent University

4. The soft skill that’s becoming a hard requirement

Adaptability, communication, ethical responsibility and a learning mindset SheCanCode are now listed alongside Python and SQL in job descriptions. Companies don’t just want coders anymore — they want people who can think, communicate, and adapt. You already have more than you think. Top 10 Developer Skills in 2026 — Gloroots

5. The career paths worth building toward right now

AI engineers remain at the center of digital transformation — companies across finance, healthcare, retail, and logistics are embedding machine learning into products and operations. RiseByHer This piece breaks down the actual roles worth targeting, with honest salary ranges and what each path requires. Most In-Demand Careers in 2026 — Sensei AI

That’s your reading list for this week. Which skill are you already building and which one surprised you? Reply and tell me. 💗

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