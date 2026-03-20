We keep talking about the machines. Nobody’s talking about the people.

The people hiring us, funding us, using what we build; they are not rational, logical beings. They are human. And understanding that might be the most underrated skill in tech.

1. The paper that will change how you walk into every room

A University of Toronto study found that people could correctly sort faces into rich and poor categories 68 percent of the time — significantly higher than random chance — based on facial expressions alone. And when researchers asked participants who would most likely land a job as an accountant, they consistently picked the wealthier-looking faces. Gloroots No CV. No credentials. Just a face. If that doesn’t make you think about every pitch, interview, and first impression differently, read it again. Study: Most People Can Tell If You’re Rich From Your Face — CNBC

2. Why tech companies desperately need psychologists (and mostly don’t have them)

Across Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, Meta, and Microsoft — about 18,000 employees have “scientist” in their job titles. Only about 200 have the word “behavioral” in their title. RiseByHer One percent. The people building products that shape billions of lives are almost entirely not trained to understand human psychology. This piece will make you feel both frustrated and like you have an edge. Why Tech Products Should Be Designed With Psychologists — The Decision Lab

3. The invisible forces making your users click, stay, and leave

Every click, decision, and interaction in a digital environment is influenced by cognitive processes, biases, and emotional responses that shape how users perceive and engage with a product. SheCanCode This is a clear, beginner-friendly breakdown of the psychology behind why people behave the way they do online. Essential reading before you build anything for anyone. The Psychology Behind User Behavior — Aguayo

4. The study guide every builder should bookmark

The Nielsen Norman Group — the most respected UX research organisation in the world — compiled everything you need to know about human psychology as it relates to building products. Trust is foundational to all relationships, including between users and websites, and emotions play a critical role in determining which experiences will delight people. Women in Tech Save this one. Come back to it often. Psychology for UX: Study Guide — Nielsen Norman Group

5. The race blind spot nobody in tech is talking about

A follow-up study pushed further than the original wealth-face research and found something uncomfortable: perceivers were particularly inaccurate when categorizing high-income and high-wealth Black and Latino subjects. Codepresso Blog Meaning the bias doesn’t just hurt poor people — it specifically miscategorises wealthy people of colour. As someone building in tech, this one is personal and important. About Face: Seeing Class and Race — Duke University

We build for people. We should probably understand them first. Which of these made you stop and think? 💗

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