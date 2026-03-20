Lipgloss and LLMs

Lipgloss and LLMs

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Yuvarrunjitha's avatar
Yuvarrunjitha
Mar 23

“We keep talking about the machines. Nobody’s talking about the people.” this line stays with me 💗

Feels like most of the real leverage now isn’t just technical, it’s understanding how humans think, decide, and use what we build.

In this era, we almost forget to talk about people.

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