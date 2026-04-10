Nobody told us AI would come for us first.

We’ve been told AI is the future. We’ve been told to learn it, embrace it, build with it. What nobody led with is this: women’s jobs are at higher risk globally, with 9.6% of women’s jobs highly exposed to AI compared to 3.2% for men. DataRefs This edition is not to scare you. It’s to make sure you’re not the last one to know.

1. The report that should be in every woman’s group chat

The City of London Corporation published a report that found around 119,000 clerical and administrative roles across tech and financial services could be displaced by automation over the next decade — roles predominantly held by women, particularly those at mid-career level. Huntress The women in these roles bring years of organisational knowledge that automated hiring systems rarely capture. Share this one. Women in Tech & Finance Face Higher Risk of AI Job Losses — The Guardian

2. The WEF just said the quiet part out loud

In the United States, women make up 57% of workers in roles likely to be disrupted by generative AI, versus 43% of men. Among people without AI engineering skills, 38% of women compared with 31% of men are in roles being disrupted — and fewer women are in jobs insulated from AI. World Economic Forum The World Economic Forum’s March 2026 piece breaks down exactly what this means and what needs to change. Is AI Changing the Path to Gender Parity? — World Economic Forum

3. The number that reframes everything

Women’s representation in tech roles has dropped from 22% in 2023 to 19% in 2026 OpenTools.ai — even as AI skills among women are growing. We are gaining skills and losing ground at the same time. This piece explains why and what the data actually means for your career decisions right now. AI Revolution: How It Impacts Gender Parity — AI News

4. The thing AI is doing to your CV before a human even sees it

AI is not just replacing jobs — it is now doing the hiring too. And incomplete employment data, such as the exclusion of caregiving roles or the undervaluation of informal labour, creates feedback loops that skew AI algorithms Worldbank — meaning the system was built on data that already undervalued women. This World Bank paper is dense but worth it. The Intersection of Gender Data Gaps and AI — World Bank

5. The good news — because there is some

The gender gap in AI skills has narrowed in 74 of 75 economies, and female AI talent has expanded significantly since 2018. World Economic Forum Women are learning. Women are adapting. The question is whether the systems around us will move fast enough to match. This is the most hopeful read of the week — and the most honest. Is AI Changing the Path to Gender Parity? — World Economic Forum

This one felt important to write. Forward it to a woman in your life who needs to read it. And hit reply — how are you thinking about protecting your career from this? 💗