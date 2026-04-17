This week’s theme: They built it. Then they were erased from the story.

Before Silicon Valley. Before the MacBook. Before the algorithm. Women were the computers. Literally. And then, somehow, history forgot to mention them. This week we’re fixing that. 💗

1. The book that started everything — read it if you haven’t

Broad Band by Claire L. Evans is the book that finally tells the story of the women who built the internet — the ENIAC programmers, Grace Hopper, the builders who were in the room and written out of the record. The ENIAC Girls — six women chosen to program the world’s first electronic computer — had no manual, no documentation, only the machine’s logical diagrams. Calculations that used to take 30 hours were processed in 15 seconds. For decades, their contributions were ignored or erased from the official historical record. Chameleon This book gives them back their names. Broad Band: The Untold Story of the Women Who Made the Internet — Claire L. Evans (2018)

2. There’s actually a name for what happened to them

In 1993, historian Margaret Rossiter published a paper naming something that had been happening for centuries, the Matilda Effect: the systematic attribution of women’s scientific contributions to their male colleagues. It happened to Rosalind Franklin. It happened to the ENIAC programmers. For a long time, women were mistakenly thought to be peripheral to computing history, even though they were often the ones who programming the computers. VERSIONSThere is a word for this erasure. Now you know it. The Matilda Effect in Science — Margaret W. Rossiter, Social Studies of Science (1993)

3. It is still happening right now — in real time

Timnit Gebru, who holds a PhD in computer science from Stanford and co-led an AI ethics team at Google, was ousted after she spoke up about concerns regarding large language models. Her co-lead Margaret Mitchell was also removed after speaking up about Gebru’s firing. VERSIONS The erasure didn’t stop in the 1940s. It just got quieter. This MIT Technology Review piece is essential reading. The Voices of Women in Tech Are Still Being Erased — MIT Technology Review

4. The Smithsonian is literally digging women back into history as we speak

The Human Computer Project partnered with the Smithsonian American Women’s History Museum to recover women’s names from NASA’s historical records. What they found confirmed what researcher Margot Shetterly already suspected: “There were so many women doing this work… at Bell Labs, at the Naval Research Laboratory, at all these other organizations.” Cobloom History is being rewritten right now. This piece shows you how. New Partnership Illuminates Hidden Record of NASA’s Human Computers — Smithsonian

5. The full list of women who built what you use every day

Ada Lovelace wrote the first algorithm in 1843. Grace Hopper invented the first compiler in 1951. Margaret Hamilton’s software got humans to the moon. Reshma Saujani, founder of Girls Who Code, said it plainly: “If women had been more prominently talked about in computing, both in the history books and schools, we literally would not have the lack of women programmers that we have today.” Artech This piece names them all. Save it. Share it. Know their names. Pioneering Women in Tech: The Hidden Figures Who Built the Future — Domo

We are not new to this. We have always been here. Hit reply and tell me — which name from this edition are you going to look up first? 💗

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