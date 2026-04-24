This week’s theme: Last week, we talked about the women history erased. This week, we’re catching them before it happens again.

Edition 5 was about the women who built the internet and never got their flowers. This week we look forward, at the women building AI right now, from Nigeria, Pakistan, Botswana, Ghana. Building without always having the funding. Without always having the visibility. Without always being cited. This edition is their introduction. 💗

1. The woman who made Microsoft, IBM and Amazon fix their AI — without being invited to the table

Joy Buolamwini is a Black woman from Ghana who went to MIT and discovered something no one wanted to hear: AI-powered facial recognition systems showed error rates as high as 34.7% for darker-skinned women, compared to just 0.8% for lighter-skinned men. She wasn’t asked to investigate this. She found it herself, published the research, and forced three of the most powerful tech companies in the world to respond. When Amazon tried to discredit the peer-reviewed research, more than 70 researchers defended it, and the National Institute of Standards and Technology released a comprehensive study validating her findings. She called it the coded gaze. She named it, proved it, and won. Nobody gave her that seat. She built her own. The Algorithmic Justice League — Joy Buolamwini

2. The Pakistani woman using AI to give amputees their hands back

Ayesha Zulfiqar is the co-founder of Bioniks — a startup using AI to build advanced prosthetic arms for women who lost their hands, many of them embroiderers whose entire livelihoods depended on them. “Watching these incredible women regain their mobility, dignity, independence and return to hand embroidery, their main source of income, has been profoundly inspiring. This is more than technology. It’s restoring hope, confidence and opportunity.Nobody in Silicon Valley is building this. She is. From Pakistan. For her community. On her own terms. In the Hands of Innovators from the Global South — UN News

3. The Nigerian woman shaping AI policy for an entire continent — at 30

Dr. Chinasa T. Okolo grew up in Kansas City, got her PhD in Computer Science from Cornell, and then turned her entire career toward the question nobody else was asking: what does AI actually mean for the Global South? Inc.comShe helped draft Nigeria’s National AI Strategy, shaped the African Union’s Continental AI Strategy, was named one of TIME’s most influential people in AI, and in 2026 was selected as a World Bank Group Africa Fellow, working on poverty, inequality and human development. The Washington Post She is building the rules of AI for Africa, from the inside, before those rules get built for Africa without Africa. Learn her name now. Women in AI: Chinasa T. Okolo — TechCrunch

4. The full list — start learning these names now, because in a few years everyone else will

100 Women in AI is a definitive ranking of female leaders transforming artificial intelligence, highlighting exceptional women driving technological advancement and creating significant business and societal change across the global AI ecosystem. Some names on this list you’ll recognise. Most you won’t, yet. That’s exactly why you need it. Bookmark it. Come back to it. These are the people shaping what AI becomes next. 100 Women in AI — 100WAI

5. The divide that will decide everything

The concentration of economic and technological power is our biggest concern at the United Nations. We’ve seen this story before, during previous industrial revolutions, when those who missed steam power found themselves 50 years behind in terms of development. The AI divide between wealthy and developing economies is growing right now, in real time. The women in this edition are fighting that divide from the inside. Because the future of AI won’t just be decided by who builds it, but by who gets left out of the room when the decisions are made. In the Hands of Innovators from the Global South — UN News

They are building AI for people — not platforms. Hit reply and tell me — who from your corner of the world should be on this list? 💗🎀

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