Lipgloss and LLMs

Lipgloss and LLMs

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Lucy Blachnia's avatar
Lucy Blachnia
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Thank you for this post, lately I’m not having sufficient time to read almost anything on Substack, such curated list really helps me to find out relevant writes and articles for me. Especially when it touches topics around AI but outside of my niche - the story about face recognition was very refreshing for white European privileged person.

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