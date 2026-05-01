This week’s theme: They had the salary. The title. The prestige. They said no anyway.

There is a quiet exodus happening in AI right now. The most brilliant people in the room are leaving. And some of the most interesting ones leaving are women — walking away from the biggest names in tech to build something on their own terms. This is their story. 💗

1. She built ChatGPT. Then she walked away from it.

Mira Murati spent six years at OpenAI building some of the most consequential AI products in history ChatGPT, DALL-E, Codex, Sora. She became CTO. She briefly became interim CEO during one of the most dramatic boardroom crises Silicon Valley has ever seen. And then in September 2024, she announced her departure to pursue “my own exploration.” Five months later she founded Thinking Machines Lab. By July 2025 she had raised $2 billion at a $12 billion valuation, the largest seed round in history. When Mark Zuckerberg tried to acquire her company and she said no, he tried to poach her employees instead. She is still standing. Nobody gave her that table. She built her own. Inside Thinking Machines Lab — Built In GlorootsCobloom

2. Two women used AI to redesign the chip that runs AI — then left Google to own it

Anna Goldie and Azalia Mirhoseini spent years at Google DeepMind building AlphaChip an AI system that automated chip design and saved thousands of hours of human effort on every new generation of Google’s hardware. In September 2025 they left to found Ricursive Intelligence, an AI chip design company, taking core AlphaChip team members with them. Their thesis: AI-designed chips will train stronger AI, which will then design even better chips a loop that could compress design cycles from years to weeks. Goldie explained why independence was non-negotiable: “For chipmakers to trust us with their most valuable IP, we have to be Switzerland, and that wouldn’t be possible if we were at Google.” By January 2026 they had raised $335 million. With fewer than 10 employees. Ricursive Intelligence raises $300M Series A — FemWealth Nielsen Norman GroupScienceDaily

3. She built self-driving cars at Uber and Apple. Then she came home.

Raquel Urtasun is one of the world’s leading experts in machine perception and self-driving technology. She was a professor at the University of Toronto, then Chief Scientist at Uber ATG, then a researcher at Apple. And then she left all of it to found Waabi an autonomous driving company built on a fundamentally different approach to safety. In 2026, Waabi raised $750 million in Series C funding, with Uber investing up to $250 million as part of a new robotaxi partnership. She didn’t just leave big tech. She went back to Toronto, to Canada, and built there. On her own terms, for her own vision. Waabi raises $750M Series C — FemWealth CNBC

4. The bigger picture — and why this moment matters for all of us

In 2026, VCs have funnelled $18.8 billion into AI startups founded since the start of 2025 on track to surpass the $27.9 billion invested the year before. The women in this edition are part of a broader exodus from big tech but they represent something specific: proof that the most valuable thing you can build in AI right now is not a bigger model. It’s your own independence. Read this piece to understand the full landscape of what is happening and why the timing has never been better to bet on yourself. Big Tech staff leaving to launch AI startups

5. The question this edition is really asking

None of these women left because things were easy. They left because staying would have cost them something more important than a salary — their vision, their freedom, their ability to build what they actually believed in. This piece from CNBC Changemakers profiles Mira Murati and asks the question that sits underneath all of it: what does it mean to build AI that is more accessible, customizable and human-aligned — and can that only happen outside the walls of big tech? It’s worth sitting with. Mira Murati — 2026 CNBC Changemaker Artech

They didn’t wait for permission. They didn’t ask if the room was ready. They just left and built. If you could walk away and build anything, what would it be? 💗🎀

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