This week’s theme: They didn’t just work in AI. They built the companies defining what AI becomes next.

We’ve spent weeks talking about women being erased, women walking away, women building from places nobody was watching. This week we zoom out and look at the full picture, the women-led AI companies that are not just participating in the AI revolution. They are leading it. 💗

1. The woman teaching AI to see the world in 3D

Dr. Fei-Fei Li is known as the godmother of AI the Chinese-American researcher who built ImageNet, the dataset that made modern computer vision possible, and essentially laid the foundation for the AI revolution we are living through right now. She wasn’t done. In 2024 she raised $230 million for World Labs, a startup building spatial intelligence AI that can understand how the three-dimensional physical world works. In 2026, World Labs raised $1 billion more. Her thesis is quietly radical: “AGI will not be complete without spatial intelligence”. AI needs to move beyond language to perceive, understand and interact with the real world. She built the infrastructure for the last era of AI. Now she’s building it for the next one. World Labs — Fast Company Most Innovative Companies 2026 The Decision LabUXtweak

2. The woman using AI to find cures for diseases that have defeated medicine for decades

Daphne Koller co-founded Coursera, bringing world-class education to millions globally. Then she looked at drug discovery, one of the most expensive and failure-prone industries in existence, and decided AI could fix it. She founded Insitro on a bold premise: that machine learning, trained on massive carefully generated biological datasets, can uncover patterns in disease biology that humans simply cannot see, dramatically increasing the odds of finding drugs that actually work. She is currently partnering with Eli Lilly and Bristol Myers Squibb, advancing programs for ALS ,a devastating disease where patients are racing against a clock that conventional drug development cannot keep pace with. She is not building faster drugs. She is building a smarter way to do science itself. Daphne Koller Turns AI into a Drug Discovery Engine — Biz.Bio PluralsightCodepresso Blog

3. The woman who built the safety guidelines that govern how AI talks to you

Daniela Amodei is co-founder and President of Anthropic, the AI safety company behind Claude, one of the most widely used AI assistants in the world. While the rest of the industry was racing to ship faster, Amodei spearheaded the Constitutional AI movement, a framework for training AI systems to be helpful, harmless and honest. In other words: she is the person most responsible for making sure AI doesn’t just get smarter, but gets safer. In early 2026 she helped secure a $30 billion Series G, valuing Anthropic at $380 billion. The next time you use an AI assistant and it doesn’t say something harmful, part of that is her work. The Women Defining the AI Frontier — Female Tech Leaders Magazine MetanaMetana

4. The woman who grew an AI company from $2 million to $30 million — without taking anyone’s money

While most of this edition is about billion-dollar raises, Sophia Deluz-Bhan’s story is a different kind of powerful. She scaled Search Atlas Group from $2 million to $30 million in revenue without heavy outside funding, her leadership highlighting a rare model of sustainable growth in AI. Her company specialises in Answer Engine Optimisation helping brands show up when AI tools like chatbots answer user questions instead of search engines. She saw a shift coming that most people hadn’t named yet. She built a business around it quietly. And she did it without needing anyone’s permission or anyone’s cheque. Top 10 Women-Led AI Firms in 2026 — Analytics Insight StrongDM

5. The bigger picture — and why it matters that you know these names

Despite receiving a fraction of venture capital funding compared with their male counterparts, female entrepreneurs are launching AI startups that are reshaping how AI is applied across healthcare, digital fashion, creative tools, enterprise software and science tackling problems traditional tech players would have overlooked, while building companies that prioritise real-world impact alongside rapid growth. This Inc. piece profiles 23 female founders leading the next big AI breakthroughs. It is the most comprehensive single resource on women-led AI right now. Bookmark it. Come back to it. These names are going to matter. The 23 Female Founders Leading the Next Big AI Breakthroughs — Inc. IEEE Spectrum

The AI revolution is not being built by one kind of person, in one kind of place, for one kind of future. Which of these women surprised you most? 💗🎀