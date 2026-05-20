Nobody told me this.

Nobody told me that the degree I spent four years bleeding for would put me in the same unemployment bracket as performing arts majors. Nobody told me I’d graduate with a CS degree, one of the hardest, most expensive, most promised degrees you can get and still be refreshing my inbox at 2am waiting for a reply that wasn’t coming.

They told me to learn to code. I learned to code.

They didn’t tell me what happened next.

Before we get into it — hi, I’m Tatyana. 💗 CS grad. Kenyan. Based in Toronto. Currently teaching myself everything school decided wasn’t its problem, AI, building real things, navigating a job market that looks nothing like the one we were promised. I started this series because I kept having the same conversation. With friends. With women I met online. With myself at 2am. The conversation that starts with I did everything right, so why is this so hard? Girl, They Lied is my answer to that question. Its not a polished answer. Its not a “here’s how I made it” highlight reel. I’m in it with you. But I’ve been doing the research, finding the resources, and writing it all down, so you don’t have to figure it out completely alone. Every post starts with something nobody told us. Then we figure it out together.

Let’s talk about what’s happening.

CS unemployment for recent graduates has hit between 6.1% and 7.5% — more than double the rate for biology and art history majors, according to Federal Reserve Bank of New York data. The “learn to code” promise has become something much more complicated. FinalRoundAI

Manasi Mishra graduated from Purdue after being told to expect six-figure salaries. She received one interview — at Chipotle. She didn’t get the job. Zach Taylor applied to nearly 6,000 tech roles after graduating from Oregon State in 2023. He landed 13 interviews and zero offers. He was rejected by McDonald’s for lack of experience. Yahoo Finance

I’m not sharing those stories to scare you. I’m sharing them because nobody told us this was the landscape. And when we don’t know the landscape, we think the rejection is about us. It isn’t. It’s about math.

Universities doubled CS enrollment just as demand shifted — degrees more than doubled from 51,696 in 2013-2014 to 112,720 in 2022-2023. More people than ever are graduating with CS degrees. But junior developer hiring dropped 73% while companies continue hiring for senior and specialized roles. Hakia

More of us. Fewer doors. And the doors that are open aren’t the ones we were pointed toward.

So what do you actually do?

First — stop applying like it’s 2019. The old playbook is dead.

The formula changed from “degree → job” to “degree + portfolio + real experience → job.” That real experience piece is the thing nobody puts on the syllabus. Extern

Here’s what the data and the people who are getting hired say:

1. Stop chasing the SWE title at Big Tech.

The strongest hiring momentum for CS grads right now isn’t in traditional software engineering. It’s in adjacent roles — product management, technical writing, data analysis, QA, DevOps — that want your technical skills but have fewer applicants than SWE positions. Your CS degree opens more doors than you were told. Most of those doors don’t have “software engineer” written on them. Extern

2. Your portfolio is your new GPA.

What gets you hired in 2026 is combining that degree with evidence of applied skills — through internships, externships, or independent projects. Your degree is the start of the story, not the end. Build something. Anything. A tool that solves a problem you actually have. Put it on GitHub. Talk about it like it matters, because it does. Extern

3. Be strategic about where you apply.

Handshake consistently outperforms LinkedIn for entry-level candidates because postings are actually geared toward new grads — unlike platforms where “entry-level” somehow requires three years of experience. LinkedIn’s edge is access to bigger employers. The move is balancing both. Medium

4. Think beyond Big Tech entirely.

Healthcare, education, sustainability, and logistics desperately need problem solvers with CS skills. The companies that aren’t on TechCrunch are often the ones actually hiring junior people. Government tech. Nonprofits. Startups in unsexy industries. They’re less glamorous and often more willing to grow you. Greenleafcoach

5. Certifications are not optional anymore.

AWS, cloud, and AI certifications provide 10-20% salary boosts and make you visibly more hireable in a flooded market. Pick one. Get it. Put it on your LinkedIn before you finish reading this. Hakia

6. Your resume is not a job description. Make it a proof document.

Most of us write resumes that describe what we were supposed to do. Hiring managers want to see what you made happen.

Recruiters spend an average of 7.4 seconds skimming each resume — so numbers need to pop immediately. The first measurable win has to be visible fast. WahResume

The move is two things working together: customize for every single application, and quantify everything you can.

On customizing — keyword optimization means tailoring your resume with the skills and qualifications from the job posting. Weave the role’s language into your work experience, accomplishments, and summary. It signals to hiring managers you’re a precise fit, and gets you past ATS screening before a human even sees your name. Monster

On numbers — quantifying achievements with metrics makes you 58% more likely to impress recruiters. The difference between “managed social media accounts” and “increased engagement by 156% over 6 months, driving 2,400 new leads” is the difference between getting interviews and getting ignored. The Interview Guys

Don’t have corporate metrics yet? You have more than you think. Public data like app store ratings, GitHub stars, social media follower counts, and project milestones all count. Even honest estimates are better than vague claims. Built a project for a class? How many users tested it. How much load did it handle. How much time did it save. Find the number. Put it on the page. Resume Genius

The formula that works: Accomplished [X] by doing [Y], which resulted in [Z]. That’s it. Apply it to every bullet point on your resume.

7. The thing AI genuinely cannot replicate — and neither can most CS grads.

Nobody put this on the syllabus: the ability to understand people.

Routine coding tasks are increasingly automated. What sets graduates apart now is ethical reasoning, creativity, and communication — the things that can’t be automated. Lanterncollegecounseling

The CS grads getting hired aren’t just the ones who can build. They’re the ones who can answer: why would a person use this? What would make them trust it? What would make them leave?

Read a little psychology. Know what dark patterns are. Follow the AI ethics conversation. Understand what bias in a model means and why it costs companies. Data protection regulations and ethical tech mandates are already shifting hiring priorities toward people who understand the human and legal dimensions of what they build. Research.com

Be the person who can build and think about who gets hurt if it’s built wrong. That person is very hard to replace.

The thing they really didn’t teach us.

CS graduates still command some of the highest starting salaries — $87,000 a year for early-career grads versus $58,000 across all college majors. The degree is not worthless. The path to the degree paying off just looks different now. NewsNation

AI handles more routine implementation. What it can’t do is architect systems, weigh tradeoffs across an organisation, communicate technical decisions to non-technical people, or bring domain expertise to an ambiguous problem. Those are CS skills. They just live in more places than a code editor these days. Extern

The degree gave you a way of thinking. The job market just needs you to apply it somewhere they didn’t show you in the brochure.

Nobody told me that either. But now you know.

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