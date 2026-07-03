My name is Tatyana Amugo.I am a woman from Kenya who moved to Canada to build a career in AI. I got here. I did the AI/ML program. I got the co-op. I am writing this from the other side of all of that. This is for every woman who moved somewhere new for a dream that felt too big to say out loud.

I applied to Germany. I applied to several countries, honestly. But Canada kept calling me back. A vibrant country, full of young people, close to Silicon Valley where people actually build things. A place where my Forbes 30 Under 30 could stop being a vision board and start being a plan. Where I could do work that matters, meet people who are making things happen, and finally be somewhere that matched the size of what I was trying to become.

I got here. It was everything I thought it would be and nothing like I expected.

The program was hard in the way I expected hard to be — the coursework, the hours, the technical depth. My capstone was 3D anomaly detection on surveillance footage: spotting events like a fall or a fight using 3D CNNs and spatio-temporal features. I didn’t have the compute for 3D. Switched to 2D. Still too many frames. Paid for Google Colab credits out of pocket — GPU time, TPU time, real Canadian dollars going out of my account while a progress bar moved too slowly for the deadline I was staring at. The output came back wrong. Too many normal, empty scenes in the footage. The model couldn’t tell when something unusual happened because it had learned that nothing usually does.

I fixed it. I graduated. I moved on. That part was hard but it was the kind of hard I knew how to handle.Thought the hard part was over.

What I wasn’t ready for was everything after.

Back home I was the best. I don’t say that to brag — I say it because it was true and because I had built my entire sense of direction around it. Here, you are average. Everyone around you is excellent. Here, I walked into classrooms where everyone had impressive internships, polished portfolios, and LinkedIn profiles that looked just like mine. Excellence stopped being the thing that made you different.

The culture shock wasn’t the weather or the food. It was the directness. Back home you build rapport first — you establish trust, you take time, you don’t ask for things immediately because rushing feels disrespectful. Here, if you wait to build rapport before making your ask, you come across as fake. You have to lead with what you need, fast, or the moment passes. Learning that cost me real opportunities before I understood what was happening.

Networking events are their own thing. Walking into a room where you know nobody, starting conversations where you have to be memorable, talking to the right people, positioning yourself and your skills — that is a skill the program never taught and the curriculum never mentioned. You just show up and figure it out in real time, in front of people who are evaluating you whether they say so or not.

Out of 35 students in my cohort, 9 of us got co-ops. I was one of them. I got to be an AI Engineer at OPS. I posted “I did it!!!” and it got more reactions and comments than anything I had ever posted. Nobody saw what it took to be one of the 9.

And now I’m on the other side of that, doing it again. Full-time roles this time. The job search looks like this: cold email, no reply. LinkedIn message, no reply. Application submitted, automated rejection a month later. An interview that goes well. Silence. Another interview. More silence. You keep going because stopping isn’t an option but some days it feels like something needs to give, and soon.

The thing I wish someone had said before I packed my bags and moved countries for this dream — is that you have to show up for yourself. You have to clap for yourself, loudly, before anyone else does. You have to be the person in your own corner when the silence gets heavy.

Closed mouths don’t get fed. I learned that here. I’m still learning it.

I’m still job hunting. Still sending the messages. Still posting “I did it” every time I do something worth saying it about — because if I don’t say it out loud, it’s like it didn’t happen.

That's partly why I started writing online. Because somewhere, another woman is packing her bags believing the degree is the destination. It isn't. It's the beginning.