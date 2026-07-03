Lipgloss and LLMs

Lipgloss and LLMs

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Wayne Bishop's avatar
Wayne Bishop
1dEdited

Thanks for this post and sharing the journey. Similar to yourself I also started in tech through a co-op program at school and the experience was fabulous. Do you have projects on Github? That could be a great way to extend your reach and show audiences your work. This post from @Zara Zhang is fabulous:

https://substack.com/@zarazhang/p-196190961

Based on your hero image are you also studying data structures and algorithms? I actually wrote a book on that topic that you are welcome to check out. A lot of people give studying that topics a bad wrap, as being not necessary. However, the topics are really foundational and are well served:

https://waynewbishop.github.io/swift-algorithms/

Feel free to reach out or send me a DM whenever!

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Dr. Hollie C. White's avatar
Dr. Hollie C. White
1d

I want to acknowledge that you did so much. You made the scary move and had to live in a country that is not your own, people don’t realize how the smallest things are different (like how close you stand to someone when talking). Every little thing is hard and you did it. You got the degree. You showed up for yourself and you keep doing it.

So me, this rando person on the internet is saying, good job, keep going, you have made it so far! I’m cheering for you.

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