I panicked this week.

Not the loud kind. The quiet kind where you’re lying in bed at 2am, scrolling through LinkedIn, comparing your life to people who seem further along, more certain, more... something.

I started doing the math: where I thought I’d be by now versus where I actually am. The gap felt massive. Like evidence that I’m behind, moving too slow, maybe not cut out for this after all.

I’ve been asking myself the same question on loop: “Am I on track?”

And I’ve been answering it with increasingly elaborate justifications, timelines, rationalizations anything to avoid the truth.

Which is: I don’t know.

I don’t know if I’m on track because I don’t even know what “on track” means anymore. The timeline I’m measuring against was created by a version of me that didn’t know what I know now. The goals don’t fit. The metrics feel hollow.

But admitting “I don’t know” feels like failure.

So instead, I make something up. I pretend I have it figured out. I hallucinate certainty where there isn’t any.

And then I read something about AI that stopped me in my tracks.

AI is Learning to Admit It Doesn’t Know.

For the longest time, AI models had a very human problem: they would confidently bullshit their way through questions they didn’t actually know the answer to.

You’d ask ChatGPT something obscure, and instead of saying “I’m not sure,” it would generate a beautifully written, completely wrong answer. We call this “hallucinating,” but honestly, it’s just lying with extra steps.

The model wasn’t trying to deceive you. It was just trained to always give an answer. Always sound confident. Never admit uncertainty.

Sound familiar?

Recently, researchers have been working on something different: teaching AI models to say “I don’t know.”

Not as a cop-out. Not as a failure. But as a feature.

Models are now being trained with something called uncertainty quantification basically, teaching them to measure their own confidence and admit when they’re guessing versus when they actually know something.

If the model isn’t sure, it says so. If it’s making an educated guess, it tells you. If the answer requires information it doesn’t have, it stops instead of making something up.

And here’s the wild part: this makes them better. More reliable. More trustworthy.

Because fake confidence isn’t intelligence. It’s just performance.

What This Actually Means

There are a few ways researchers are doing this:

1. Calibration

Teaching the model to align its confidence with its actual accuracy. If it’s 60% sure, it should say so, not pretend it’s 100% certain.

In human terms: stop overselling your certainty when you’re actually just guessing.

2. Abstention

Giving the model permission to refuse to answer when it doesn’t have enough information.

In human terms: “I don’t know” is a valid, intelligent response.

3. Confidence scoring

The model tells you how sure it is alongside its answer, so you can decide how much to trust it.

In human terms: context matters. Nuance matters. Not everything is black and white.

This isn’t just a technical fix. It’s a fundamental shift in how we think about intelligence.

For years, we optimized AI for performance: speed, accuracy, confidence. We punished uncertainty. We rewarded certainty, even when it was false.

Now we’re realizing: maybe the smartest thing a model can do is know what it doesn’t know.

What do I learn from this?

I’ve been optimizing for confidence.

When people ask what I’m doing, I give clean answers. When I’m unsure about my direction, I make up a narrative that sounds convincing. When I don’t know if I’m “on track,” I hallucinate evidence that I am.

Because admitting uncertainty feels like failure.

But watching AI researchers deliberately teach models to say “I don’t know” and seeing how that makes them better, not worse made me question everything.

What if I’ve been measuring the wrong thing?

What if sounding certain when I’m not is exactly what’s keeping me stuck?

What if “I don’t know” isn’t a gap in my intelligence it’s proof I’m being honest about what I actually understand?

What I’m Trying Instead

I don’t have this figured out. I’m not going to pretend I do.

Here’s what I’m trying:

Calibration: Stop overselling my certainty. If I’m 60% sure about something, say so. Stop rounding every decision up to 100% confidence just because it sounds better.

Abstention: Give myself permission to not have an answer yet. “I don’t know” doesn’t mean I’m behind. It means I’m being accurate about my current state.

Confidence scoring: When I do have an opinion or a plan, be honest about how much I trust it. Some things I’m sure about. Some things I’m testing. Both are fine.

This feels uncomfortable.

Because we live in a world that rewards certainty. That punishes hesitation. That treats “I don’t know” like a weakness instead of honesty.

But I keep thinking about those AI models.

The ones that were trained to always sound confident performed worse in the real world. They made mistakes. They misled people. They failed in ways that could’ve been avoided if they’d just admitted they weren’t sure.

The ones learning to say “I don’t know”? They’re becoming more reliable. More useful. More trustworthy.

Not because they know everything. But because they know what they don’t know.

I Don’t Know If I’m On Track

I genuinely don’t.

I don’t know if I’m moving fast enough, doing the right things, headed in the right direction.

And for the first time in a while, I’m okay saying that out loud.

Because maybe the problem isn’t that I don’t have all the answers.

Maybe the problem is that I’ve been pretending I should.

AI models used to hallucinate confidence because that’s what they were trained to do. Now they’re being retrained to value accuracy over performance. Honesty over polish.

I think I need the same retraining.

So this week, I’m practicing: “I don’t know.”

Not as a failure. Not as evidence that I’m behind.

But as the most intelligent thing I can say when it’s actually true.

We’ll see how it goes.

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P.S. If you’ve been pretending you have it all figured out: you don’t have to. “I don’t know” might be the smartest thing you say all week.