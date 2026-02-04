My co-op(internship) will come to an end soon and I keeps asking myself: “So what’s next?”

I hate this question.

Not because I don’t have options. I do. Too many, actually. Which somehow makes it worse.

I could:

Apply to big AI companies (OpenAI, Cohere, the ones that look good on LinkedIn)

Stay where I am (safe, known, but is it actually helping me grow?)

Build my own thing (I have ideas, but are they good enough to bet on?)

And I’ve been trying to decide by running calculations in my head.

Except I keep getting different answers depending on what I’m measuring. And I’m starting to think I’m calculating the wrong thing entirely.

The Expected Value Problem

There’s this concept in probability called expected value.

The formula is:

\([ E(X) = \sum p(x) \cdot v(x) ]\)

Translation: Expected value = (probability of each outcome) × (value of that outcome), summed across all possibilities.

Simple example:

70% chance of winning $100 = expected value of $70

10% chance of winning $500 = expected value of $50

Even though $500 is way bigger, the first option has higher expected value because it’s more likely.

This is how you’re supposed to make rational decisions under uncertainty. Calculate the expected value of each path and pick the highest one.

So I tried.

When I Run the Numbers on Big Tech

Probability of getting in: Medium-ish? (depends on the company, my resume, luck, timing)

Probability of success once I’m in: High (salary, prestige, learning from smart people, impressive resume line)

Expected value: Should be high, right?

But here’s where it breaks down.

What’s the value I’m assigning to “impressive resume line”?

If I’m honest: I want it because it looks good. Because people would be impressed. Because it feels like “making it.”

But do I actually want to work there? Or do I just want to have worked there?

Do I care about the problems they’re solving? Or do I care about being able to say I solved them?

When I try to assign an actual number to “value,” I freeze. Because I don’t know if I’m measuring what I want or what I think I’m supposed to want.

When I Run the Numbers on Building My Own Thing

Probability of “success”: Low (most things fail, I’m early in my career, I don’t have a huge network or funding or...)

Probability of learning a ton, having full autonomy, building something I actually care about: High

Expected value: ???

Here’s the problem: how do I value “autonomy” vs. “prestige”? How do I weigh “learning” vs. “safety”?

The expected value formula only works if you know what you’re measuring. And I don’t.

I have ideas I could execute. But are they good enough to bet on? Good enough compared to what? By whose standards?

If I value learning velocity and creative control, my own thing might have higher expected value than big tech.

If I value financial stability and external validation, big tech wins.

But I don’t actually know which one I value more. So every calculation I run is meaningless.

When I Run the Numbers on Staying Here

Probability of success: High (I already have the job, I know the people, it’s comfortable)

Value: Safe. Stable. But is it helping me grow or is it keeping me comfortable?

Am I learning at the rate I want to be learning? Am I building skills that compound? Or am I getting too comfortable in a way that’ll hurt me later?

This is the worst kind of expected value calculation because the “value” is negative in ways I won’t see until later.

It’s like: 90% chance of making $50... but also slowly losing $5 every month in opportunity cost that you won’t notice until a year from now.

How do you calculate that?

The Real Problem: I Don’t Know What I’m Optimizing For

The expected value formula assumes you know what “value” means to you.

But I don’t.

I keep changing the variables depending on my mood:

Some days, “value” = learning and growth

Other days, “value” = financial security and not disappointing my family

Other days, “value” = doing something that feels meaningful, whatever that means

And when your value function keeps changing, your expected value calculations are useless.

You can’t optimize for a target you haven’t defined.

What I’m Realizing

I think the reason I’m stuck isn’t because I don’t have options.

It’s because I’m trying to make a rational decision using a formula that requires me to know what I value, and I genuinely don’t know yet.

Or maybe I do know, but I’m scared to admit it because it doesn’t align with what looks “correct” on paper.

Maybe I want the big tech job because it’s impressive, not because it’s right.

Maybe I want to build my own thing but I’m scared it’s not good enough.

Maybe I want to stay where I am because it’s easy, not because it’s best.

I don’t have this figured out.

But I’m starting to think the real question isn’t “what’s the expected value of each path?”

It’s “what do I actually value?”

Because once I know that, the calculation gets a lot simpler.

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P.S. If you’re stuck on a decision, maybe you’re not stuck on the decision itself. Maybe you’re stuck on defining what success even means to you. Figure that out first. The math gets easier after.