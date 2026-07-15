I always found facial recognition interesting. Not scary, interesting. Face ID on my phone felt like the future. Seeing it in airports felt efficient. I didn’t think much about what was underneath it.

Then I looked closer. And I want to show you what I found, because this week something happened that proves why you need to understand this technology before someone else makes the decisions for you.

What is facial recognition?

Image: facial recognition data point mapping on a human face. Originally from MIT News / McGovern Institute for Brain Research (2022). Color-edited by Gemini.

A camera captures your face. Software converts it into a set of data points ,the distance between your eyes, the shape of your jawline, the curve of your nose and turns that into something like a numerical fingerprint unique to you. Then it searches a database for a match.

A regular camera is a filing cabinet that stores pictures. Facial recognition is a detective who looks at your face, cross-references every photo ever posted online with your name attached, and hands you back a full profile before you’ve walked past them. A camera records. Facial recognition identifies.

Meta’s Ray-Ban smart glasses added something new to this equation: wearable, inconspicuous hardware that sits on your face at a party, at a protest, on the subway, in a café. Nobody knows it’s recording. Nobody has to ask for your permission.

In September 2024, two Harvard students — AnhPhu Nguyen and Caine Ardayfio — built a project called I-XRAY. They paired Meta Ray-Ban glasses with PimEyes, a facial recognition search engine anyone can use, and an AI model. Then they walked around Boston. When they looked at a stranger, the system returned that person’s full name, home address, and phone number within seconds. The stranger didn’t know. They didn’t consent. They never found out.

The question now is what gets built around it.

What Meta did

In 2024, Meta released Ray-Ban smart glasses to the public. The marketing said they were “designed for privacy, controlled by you.” The camera LED light, Meta said, was your protection. If it’s recording, it glows. You’d know.

March 2026. Class action lawsuit filed.

Human workers in Kenya — contracted through a third party — had been reviewing footage captured through the glasses.

Nudity. People having sex. People using the toilet.

“Designed for privacy.” “Controlled by you.”

In April 2026, the ACLU joined 75 civil rights organizations in writing an open letter demanding Meta abandon its facial recognition plans entirely. The letter specifically named the populations most at risk: women, people of color, immigrants, LGBTQ+ people, and domestic violence survivors.

July 7, 2026: Meta announced a mandatory software update. Cover the LED recording light and the camera disables. Safety feature. Big win.

July 8, 2026 — one day later — a leaked Meta roadmap showed the company was planning always-on recording in future devices, where the LED light wouldn’t turn on at all.

The protection they announced on Monday was already being designed out of the product on Tuesday.

This week, Meta stripped facial recognition code from its app entirely. Walked it back before it fully shipped.

Meta has paid more than $7 billion in privacy settlements and fines across its history. Cambridge Analytica was 2018. The pattern is: build the thing, ship it, face consequences, settle, build the next thing.

Why you specifically need to be in this conversation

The ACLU letter didn’t name “general public.” It named specific people. Women. People of color. Immigrants. LGBTQ+ people. Domestic violence survivors.

A woman being stalked can now be identified at a coffee shop, at her gym, at a protest she attended — by someone she’s never met — and that person can have her home address before she’s finished her drink.

A domestic violence survivor who has rebuilt her life in a new city can be found by the person she left.

A queer person who is not out in every space they occupy can be identified and outed without their knowledge or consent.

This is why the ACLU letter named these groups specifically. When we talk about privacy in the abstract, we miss that some people have far more to lose than others when it disappears.

Here’s what matters though: Meta walked this back. The facial recognition feature was stripped from the app. That happened because 75 organizations pushed. Because people wrote letters and made noise and stayed in the conversation instead of assuming someone else would handle it.

You don’t have to be a lawyer or a lobbyist to be part of that. You have to understand what’s being built. You have to be willing to say something about it. This week was proof that it works.

Five resources to understand this and stay in the conversation