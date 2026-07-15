Lipgloss and LLMs

Lipgloss and LLMs

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Lisa van der Linden's avatar
Lisa van der Linden
Jul 15

Thank so you for this overview and for asking the right questions! I feel like this is exactly the kind of software that people are excited to build, until they realise it can also be used against them. Then it's not so fun anymore.

I see a lot of use case proposals from developers at work, and I always wonder: "would you still want to develop this if you knew you would be on the other side of the product?"

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Jade The Hooman's avatar
Jade The Hooman
7d

This was such an important piece, and a powerful first introduction to your work. I think privacy conversations become far too abstract when we talk about them as though everyone loses the same thing. For some people, being identified in the wrong place can be inconvenient. For women, stalking survivors, queer people or anyone trying to stay hidden from someone dangerous, it can completely alter the safety of their lives. While travelling this year, I’ve noticed a huge rise in male ‘dating coaches’ recording women without their knowledge or consent. Even without facial recognition, that already feels violating and frightening. I found the final point hopeful too, because it’s easy to assume decisions made by companies this large are inevitable. The fact that organised pressure forced Meta to pull back is a powerful reminder that understanding what’s being built, and refusing to stay quiet about it, really does matter.

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