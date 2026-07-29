Image generated by ChatGPT

Imagine spending days writing, researching, thinking through your arguments, feeling hesitant about what you’re even saying and then one morning, you publish the piece you’re actually proud of, and it comes back 80% AI-GENERATED.

I wasn’t expecting how much that would affect me. On July 21st I woke up to hundreds of Notes, piece after piece about Pangram and what it means for all of us. Substack’s CEO Chris Best had written about something he called “Claudefishing”, helping readers tell what was written by a person and what wasn’t. My mind started racing immediately, because people have spent months, sometimes years, building trust with their community. It’s taken effort, time, tears, lessons, to get there. And now there’s a tool that tells people what to believe about your work.

I didn't write about it straight away. I wanted to give myself time to read the research, watch how writers responded, test the detector on my own work, and make sure I was responding to what Pangram does

Here’s how it works, because understanding something deeply is how you get to speak up about it.

Older detectors used something called perplexity.

Perplexity measures how well a language model predicts a piece of text, essentially how surprised or uncertain the model is when guessing the next word in a sequence. The lower the perplexity, the more confidently the model expected that exact word to come next.

Predictable text got flagged as machine-written. Keep in mind, this is purely numbers: how similar the patterns in your writing are to the patterns in whatever the model was trained on. Some old detectors flagged famous pre-AI texts including works like the Declaration of Independence and Frankenstein as AI-generated, because those texts show up so often in training data that they start looking predictable to the same systems.

Pangram works differently.

Instead of predicting word by word, it looks at the whole piece and asks which pattern it resembles most. Human writing, AI writing, or something in between.It Scans writing to catch content from major AI tools like ChatGPT, Claude, and Gemini.It has an internal "map" of writing styles. It places human authors in one area and AI models in another based on subtle patterns, like how often someone uses uncommon punctuation or predictable phrases.When you paste new text, the detector figures out where it lands on that map. If it lands near the ChatGPT or Claude clusters, it flags it as AI

That’s an improvement from the old ways but it hasn’t solved the problem.

Pangram reports 99% accuracy on its own benchmarks. That number sounds comforting until you remember millions of pieces of writing get published every week. A small error rate at that scale still affects a lot of people, people we’re about to talk about.

I tested it on myself, because I needed the full story.

I ran my first draft of my university thesis through it first. 100% human, of course it was full of errors, unfinished thinking, ideas left hanging mid-sentence. Then I ran one of my earliest Substack posts. I’d written about leaving a job I loved more than I anticipated, a poem-like essay, full of metaphors. Literature was always one of the subjects that came naturally to me. Metaphor is genuinely how I make sense of things.

100% AI-generated.

Image showing the results of the university thesis

Image showing the results on the substack post by Pangram

If a detector can be that certain and that wrong about my own words, I don’t think anyone should trust a score alone.

We spend years in school learning rhythm, instinct, metaphor, the shape of a sentence, our own specific quirks. Some of us learn a second language and get genuinely good at it. And now AI models are trained on writing like ours, and they start producing text that sounds like us. There’s plenty of writing that’s painfully, obviously AI. But we’ve spent years becoming distinctive, and some of us are now being asked to prove we aren’t copying the thing that copied us first.

As I kept reading, I noticed the same concern coming up again and again.

Matteo Wong, writing in The Atlantic, argued that tools like Pangram have the power to damage reputations, even if they’re only wrong a small percentage of the time. Jane Friedman made a similar point from the publishing world. Her concern wasn’t whether writers use AI. It was what happens when a score starts being treated as proof, without anyone stopping to ask whether the tool might be wrong.

Then I came across something Romaric Jannel wrote. He’s a philosopher who writes in English as a second language, and he described AI detection as video surveillance for a writer’s process. He uses AI to proofread, but worries that the natural influence of French on his writing could make it look “less human” to an English-language detector.

That made me think about who gets caught in the middle.Non-native English speakers. Neurodiverse writers whose rhythm or sentence structure doesn’t fit what a model has learned to expect. Writers with distinctive voices that AI has already learned to imitate.

Those aren’t obscure edge cases. They’re real people. And they’re often the same people who already have to work harder to earn credibility in the first place.

Here’s the truth: I use Claude and ChatGPT to help me research, skim through articles to find what I’m missing, challenge or push back on my own thinking, and edit until it’s more polished. But I still decide what goes out. The choice, the judgment, the ideas, the topics, they stay mine.

Every one of us is facing two questions now.

Did AI help write this?

And is there still someone behind it, actually doing the thinking?

Software might estimate the first.

Only people can answer the second

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Sources:

Pangram's technical explainer — pangram.com/research/how-it-works

Pangram mechanism blog — pangram.com/blog/how-does-pangram-work

Technical Report on the Pangram AI-Generated Text Classifier — arxiv.org/abs/2402.14873

Matteo Wong, The Atlantic — theatlantic.com/technology/2026/05/pangram-ai-detection-accuracy/687381

Jane Friedman — janefriedman.com/substack-adds-ai-detection-tools-but-creators-can-disable-them

Romaric Jannel — romaricjannel.substack.com/p/pangram-and-substacks-collaboration