Lipgloss and LLMs

Lipgloss and LLMs

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Stephanie Anani's avatar
Stephanie Anani
5h

“Pangram reports 99% accuracy on its own benchmarks. That number sounds comforting until you remember millions of pieces of writing get published every week. A small error rate at that scale still affects a lot of people, people we’re about to talk about.”

This is a really good point. 99% accuracy is great in a context where the 1% is inconsequential or can be rectified. This is not one of those cases

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