This week I did something uncomfortable.

I got properly acquainted with my new job and quickly realized that the things I once avoided are now part of my daily reality. Backend systems. Software engineering. Java. The parts of tech I used to quietly hope I could sidestep turned out to be the foundations I’m standing on now.

It was grounding in a very real way. Less theory, more systems. Less abstraction, more responsibility.

And naturally, that pushed me back into learning.

Last week, I wrote about large language models (LLMs) and Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG), in simple terms, how modern AI doesn’t just “answer,” but retrieves information first and then responds based on that context.

An LLM on its own predicts words based on patterns.

RAG gives it something closer to memory documents, notes, databases to reference before it speaks.

That idea stuck with me. Because once you understand that, you start to see why how we interact with AI really matters.

This week, I’ve been thinking a lot about AI prompting and why it’s such an important piece of making RAG systems work well.

Prompting isn’t just “asking AI nicely.” It’s about being clear. Clear about the role the AI is playing. Clear about what information matters. Clear about what kind of answer you actually want.

When you prompt poorly, even good information can be wasted.

When you prompt well, the same system suddenly feels thoughtful, useful, and intentional.

In a way, prompting is how we translate human intent into something machines can work with.

That’s where chunking comes in.

Chunking is simply how information is broken down before it’s stored or retrieved. Instead of feeding an AI one massive block of text, you split information into meaningful pieces small enough to be precise, but large enough to keep context.

Too big, and the model gets lost.

Too small, and it loses the point.

Good chunking mirrors how humans think: in ideas, not noise.

The more I learn, the more I realize that building good AI systems isn’t just about smarter models. It’s about better structure.

All of this eventually led me to agentic workflows.

Instead of one question → one answer, agents work in steps. They can plan what to do, retrieve information, make decisions, use tools, check their own results, and adjust their approach.

They feel less like chatbots and more like junior collaborators.

That’s why I don’t think the future of AI is just conversation.

I think the future is agents.

Systems that don’t just respond but act. Systems that move through tasks, connect tools, and handle complexity the way real work actually happens.

What’s interesting is how closely this mirrors my own experience right now.

At work, I’m not given perfect instructions. I retrieve context. I ask better questions. I break problems down. I iterate. I’m learning the things I avoided because now I have to use them.

In AI, we’re building systems that do the same just faster, and at scale.

This week reminded me that the things we avoid have a way of becoming the things that shape us.

The systems we don’t fully understand are usually the ones worth studying.

And the future especially in AI belongs to people who can connect intent, structure, and action.

This week I did discomfort.

I did better prompting.

And I spent time thinking about agents, not just as a concept, but as a direction.

And honestly?

That feels like the right place to be.

P.S. If AI ever feels overwhelming, here’s a simple lens:

Start with what you want to do.

Then think about what information you need.

Then decide how a system could act on it.

Everything else builds from there.