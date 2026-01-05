This week was quieter than I expected.

I didn’t do anything groundbreaking. I didn’t hit a new milestone or chase productivity for the sake of it. I rested. I spent time with friends. I prepared myself ,mentally and emotionally for my new job.

And somewhere in the stillness, I read about how large language models actually work.

There’s something comforting about weeks like this. They don’t look impressive from the outside, but they feel like laying foundations you won’t see until much later.

At the center of most of today’s AI tools is something called a large language model (LLM). An LLM is a model trained on massive amounts of text so it can recognize patterns in language, how words tend to follow each other, how ideas are structured, how questions are usually answered. It doesn’t understand in a human sense, and it doesn’t have memory or awareness. It predicts. Tools like ChatGPT are examples of LLMs: you give them a prompt, and they generate a response based on patterns they’ve learned from data.

On their own, though, LLMs can sound confident while being wrong and that’s where what I learned next comes in.

I’ve been learning about Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG).

At a very human level, RAG is about grounding. Instead of relying only on what the model was trained on in the past, RAG allows it to retrieve relevant, up-to-date information from an external source before generating a response. It’s the difference between answering a question from memory alone versus quickly checking your notes, your documents, or a trusted reference and then responding.

RAG helps models be more accurate, more current, and more accountable to real information.

That idea stayed with me longer than I expected.

This week felt a bit like my own version of RAG.

I wasn’t producing much. I wasn’t optimizing. I was retrieving.

Retrieving conversations with friends that reminded me who I am outside of ambition.

Retrieving rest, after a year of constant mental noise.

Retrieving curiosity, without the pressure to turn it into output immediately.

And just like in AI systems, that retrieval phase matters. Without it, generation becomes hollow.

One thing I’m learning, both in tech and in life, is that progress doesn’t always look loud.

Sometimes it looks like reading quietly while maintaining your voice.

Sometimes it looks like preparing for what’s next instead of forcing what’s now.

Sometimes it looks like trusting that rest is not a detour, but part of the architecture.

I’m still committed to getting good at AI and machine learning. I’m still building toward clarity, depth, and confidence in this field. But I’m also learning that sustainable growth needs context just like good models do.

As I step into this new chapter with work, writing, and learning, I’m holding onto that lesson:

Generation is powerful.

But retrieval of knowledge, of self, of meaning is what makes it grounded.

This week was quiet.

And that was enough.

P.S. If you’re also learning something new but feeling behind, this is your reminder: not every week needs to prove itself. Some weeks are just loading context.