This week at work felt like one long training loop.

You know those weeks where every task feels like an input, every email feels like an activation, and every tiny piece of feedback feels like it updates your entire internal system?

Yeah. That was me.

I had deadlines, expectations, KPIs, and those “mini conversations” that somehow feel like performance reviews in disguise. And in the background, there was me — trying to be consistent, trying to stay on the good side of people who matter, and trying not to let one small slip undo the months of work I’ve put into building trust.

At some point, I caught myself obsessing over how one comment or one small mistake could ripple through everything. And then the thought hit me:

I am literally a neural network.

Not metaphorically , structurally.

The Input Layer (My Work Tasks)

Every day we’re fed “inputs”:

Emails

Tasks

Interactions

Expectations

KPIs

Surprises (the ✨spicy✨ kind)

In neural networks, the input layer doesn’t judge.

It just takes data as it is.

But the moment it passes through your “hidden layers”… things get interesting.

The Hidden Layers (Your Thoughts, Emotions, and Micro-Behaviors)

This is where your internal processing happens.

In an artificial neural network, each hidden layer transforms the input into something more meaningful using:

weights (how important something feels)

biases (your prior beliefs or assumptions)

activations (your reactions)

Mathematically, it looks like:

\( h = \sigma(Wx + b) \)

Where:

x = input

W = weight matrix (importance)

b = bias

σ = activation function (your emotional/mental reaction)

In real life?

x = coworker tone

W = how sensitive you are that day

b = what mood you woke up in

σ = the expression you accidentally made in the meeting

Same math. Different medium.

The Output Layer (Your Actions + How People Perceive You)

Your colleagues don’t see your inputs or hidden layers.

They only see your output, which could be:

your response

your attitude

your speed

your calmness (or lack of it)

your tone

your consistency

Neural networks are judged by outputs.

Humans are too.

Backpropagation (A.K.A: Learning From Mistakes)

The part that hit me hardest this week?

In neural networks, one wrong output triggers a cascade of adjustments to fix the error.

This is backpropagation:

\( W_{\text{new}} = W - \eta \frac{\partial L}{\partial W} \)

Where:

η = learning rate

L = loss function (how bad the mistake was)

∂L/∂W = how much that weight contributed to the mistake

In life:

You make a small mistake → loss goes up

Someone gives feedback → gradient is calculated

You adjust → new weights

The scary part?

In real life, your learning rate can feel too high.

Like one mistake updates your entire personality overnight.

This week, my learning rate felt like η = 100.

Everything hit too deeply, too quickly.

But the truth is:

If your learning rate is too high, you get unstable.

If it’s too low, you never learn.

You need something balanced.

Loss Functions & Self-Worth

Neural networks optimize a “loss function.”

They don’t know what “good” is , they just minimize error.

And somewhere along the way, we start doing the same.

\( L = (y_{\text{true}} - y_{\text{pred}})^2 \)

Except for us:

y_true = who we want to be

y_pred = who we were this week

The difference between those two?

That’s where the self-doubt lives.

Some weeks, that gap feels small.

Some weeks… it feels like the loss is exploding.

Gradient Vanishing (Burnout)

If you push too hard, for too long, your “gradients” shrink.

You stop learning.

You stop caring.

You stop reacting.

This is vanishing gradients , a fancy term for burnout.

Your system tries to update, but nothing changes anymore.

I had a moment this week where I felt that.

Where the motivation dipped.

Where I felt the emotional gradient fading out.

And then I remembered:

Even neural networks need architecture upgrades.

Sometimes dropout.

Sometimes normalization.

Sometimes just… a break.

Convergence (Becoming Who You’re Meant to Be)

Neural networks don’t train instantly.

They train over many epochs — tiny improvements added up over time.

You don’t become skilled in one step.

You don’t unlearn bad habits immediately.

You don’t build confidence in a single week.

You converge.

Slowly.

Quietly.

Beautifully.

This week, the math reminded me of something soft:

**You’re not expected to be perfect.

You’re just expected to keep updating your weights.**

Final Takeaway

This week taught me:

Feedback isn’t failure

Mistakes are data

Consistency matters more than intensity

You’re allowed to be a work in progress

Neural networks and humans need many epochs

And honestly?

Maybe part of girlhood is realizing that you’re training your own model every single day.