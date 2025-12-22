This week was bittersweet.

Not chocolate-bittersweet.

More like “my heart is melting but also rebooting” bittersweet.

I’ve been slowly saying goodbye to my workplace,

a place I accidentally grew to love,

like a machine learning model that trains itself while you’re not paying attention.

At first, it was just a job.

But then suddenly I had:

• inside jokes

• chaotic memories

• a favorite spot to stand during existential crises

• and coworkers who became my unofficial emotional support humans

Somewhere along the way, I realized I wasn’t just working there.

I was fine-tuning myself.

And then… this week happened.

The goodbyes began.

Not the dramatic ones, not “pull the plug” or “shut down the server.”

More like when your laptop starts closing tabs one by one,

and you’re like,

“Wait… I was still using that.”

That was me, walking in and out of my workplace,

collecting memories like cached files I didn’t want to delete.

But of course, every AI moment needs a metaphor, and here’s mine:

Leaving a job is basically a model checkpoint.

You pause.

You save what you’ve learned.

You pray you don’t corrupt the file.

And then you move on to the next stage of training.

Except this time, I’m the model.

And I’m terrified.

Because new chapters feel exactly like deploying to production:

You think you’re ready…

you hope you’re ready…

then suddenly you’re in the real world asking,

“Why is everything on fire?”

But I’m also excited,

the kind of excited where your stomach glitches and your brain goes:

\(future-state = unknown -but- promising\)

The funny thing about life (and AI) is that fear and excitement use the same internal code.

It’s all just energy firing in weird directions.

So maybe this next chapter isn’t about having it all figured out.

Maybe it’s just a massive update,

one of those chunky iOS-style ones that say,

“This may take a while,”

and you just trust the process.

This week, I said goodbye to a version of me

who learned,

grew,

laughed,

and survived work meetings that should’ve been emails.

And now I’m stepping into my next iteration,

a little scared,

a little brave

and very much still loading.

Which brings me to this week’s equation:

Next_Chapter=Checkpoint(Experience)+ Initialization_of_Hope

A perfect reminder that sometimes growth comes from saving what matters

and taking a leap into what’s still unwritten.

So here’s to endings that felt like home.

And to beginnings that feel like launching a new model:

equal parts terrifying and magical.

See you next week ,

same heart, slightly upgraded firmware.

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