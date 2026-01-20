We’re three weeks into building a project together and I realized something uncomfortable:

My boyfriend works like a machine. Consistent. Daily progress. Incremental improvements. He opens the codebase at 9am, makes one small change, tests it, documents it, moves on.

I work in chaotic bursts. Two hours of hyperfocus, then three days of “thinking” (read: avoiding). I call it “lazy productive” because it sounds better than “I disappeared for 72 hours to scroll TikTok and let my subconscious process.”

Somehow, the project is actually working.

And I’m starting to think our workflow accidentally mirrors how the best AI systems are built.

Why We Haven’t Killed Each Other Yet

His approach:

Opens the project at 9am every day

Makes one small improvement

Tests it. Documents it. Commits it.

By the end of the week, there’s steady, visible progress.

My approach:

Ignore the project for days while my brain “processes”

Suddenly have three ideas at 2am

Build them all at once in a frenzy

Half of them break things. One of them might be brilliant.

Disappear again to “think.”

If you looked at our commit history, his would be this nice, even line graph trending upward.

Mine would look like a heart rate monitor during a panic attack.

And yet.

When I come back from my chaos sessions, he’s built the structure I need to implement my weird ideas. When he hits a creative block, my random bursts give him new directions to explore.

We’re accidentally doing something that AI systems do on purpose.

Why We’re Both Right and Both Wrong

Here’s what clicked for me this week:

LLMs are like my brain.

Fast. Generative. Full of possibilities. Sometimes brilliant, sometimes completely off-base. They can produce endless variations, make unexpected connections, leap to creative solutions.

But without grounding? They hallucinate. They drift. They produce beautifully-written nonsense with complete confidence.

RAG systems are like his approach.

Structured. Grounded in retrieved information. Methodical. They don’t just generate; they check, they verify, they build on what’s already there. They’re slower, but they’re reliable.

LLMs alone can be chaotic and unreliable.

RAG alone can be rigid and uninspired.

But together?

That’s when you get systems that are both creative AND reliable. That can generate new ideas while staying grounded in reality. That can innovate without losing track of what actually works.

And I think that’s what we’re doing.

His steady, systematic building gives my chaotic creativity something to land on. My burst-mode breakthroughs give his methodical process new directions to explore.

Neither approach works alone. But together, we’re building something neither of us could build separately.

The Part Where We’re Currently Fighting (Kind Of)

Last week, I told him we should scrap the entire model we’re building.

It feels archaic to me. There are newer approaches, better frameworks, things that make more sense for what we’re trying to do.

He doesn’t want to listen to me.

He has his concerns: we’re three weeks in, we have working code, starting over is risky, what if the “better” approach doesn’t actually work?

I have my concerns: we’re building on outdated foundations, we’re going to hit walls later, better to pivot now than regret it in month six.

We haven’t resolved it yet.

Do you optimize the system you have, or do you tear it down and rebuild with new architecture?

Do you trust the steady progress, or do you take the risk on the breakthrough idea?

In AI, we’re constantly choosing between:

Fine-tuning existing models (his approach)

Building entirely new architectures (my approach)

Both are necessary. Both are right. Both are also, sometimes, frustratingly wrong.

We’ll figure it out. Maybe we’ll compromise. Maybe he’ll convince me we need the foundation first. Maybe I’ll convince him we need to pivot before we’re too invested.

Or maybe most likely we’ll do some messy version of both.

Why I’m Not Scared of AI

I think this is why I’m not scared of AI the way some people are.

Because I’ve seen how this actually works.

The best outcomes don’t come from one perfect system. They come from different systems working together generative + grounded, creative + systematic, chaos + structure.

AI isn’t going to replace human work by being one monolithic, all-knowing intelligence.

It’s going to work the way we work: messily, collaboratively, with different strengths filling different gaps.

Some people are worried AI will take over everything because it’s smarter, faster, more capable.

I’m watching it mirror the exact dynamic that makes human collaboration work in the first place.

My boyfriend builds the foundation. I bring the chaos. The project gets better because of both, not in spite of either.

Maybe that’s the actual future of AI: not replacing humans, but working alongside us the way we already work alongside each other; different approaches, complementary strengths, better outcomes.

The AI that worries me isn’t the one that’s creative OR systematic.

It’s the one that only knows how to be one thing.

My understanding of intelligence, human or artificial, isn’t about having one perfect way to think.

It’s about knowing when to be methodical and when to take the leap. When to ground yourself in what exists and when to imagine something entirely new.

So……We’re still figuring this out.

The project isn’t done. I’m still “lazy productive” and he’s still side-eyeing my 3am commit sprees and my “we should rebuild everything” suggestions.

Steady + burst.

Grounded + creative.

RAG + LLM.

Him + me.

Neither one is wrong. Both are necessary.

And maybe that’s the lesson: stop trying to work like someone else. Find the system that works with how you actually think.

Or find someone whose brain complements yours.

Either way, you’ll build something better than you could alone.

Even if you argue about whether to scrap the whole model in week three.

(We’re still working on that part.)

P.S. If you’re the “lazy productive” type, you’re not broken. You just need the right structure to work with you, not against you. Or a partner who builds while you’re “thinking.” Both work.

Share Girl meets AI world