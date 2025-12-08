Hi loves 💗

I know we usually do our girlie AI Sundays, but your girl was deep in birthday shenanigans. I was resting, recharging, and being aggressively loved with cake. So… welcome to the Monday edition of This Week… 🎀

This week was my birthday, and honestly? I wasn’t expecting much. Life has been life-ing, assignments have been assignment-ing, and I thought it would be a quiet day.

But then i went for dinner with my friends…

…and suddenly a cake appeared out of nowhere like a well-timed algorithmic event.

I swear the cake arrived with the same energy as:

“Loss decreased by 0.001, we move.”

There was sparkle, there was laughter, there were pictures (obviously), and there was that warm feeling of oh… people actually love me?

A feeling I’m still learning to fully believe.

So Where Is the AI in All This?

Turns out, birthdays are basically RNNs.

Hear me out.

Every year, you start with a hidden state:

your experiences, your hopes, your heartbreaks, your last-year self.

Then life feeds you a new input ,

friends, surprises, disappointments, cake,

and suddenly your hidden state updates.

Not always perfectly.

Not always smoothly.

But it updates.

That’s the magic of a recurrent neural network:

it learns from the past while stepping into the next timestamp.

And that’s what this birthday felt like.

A new timestamp.

A gentle update.

A slightly better hidden state than last year.

Even if I’m still figuring things out.

Even if some weights need regularization (hello, overthinking).

Even if some memories still have too much influence on the current output (hello, attention).

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The Attention Mechanism of Friendship

You know what really tied the AI metaphor together?

My friends showing up.

Because attention in AI and in life is really just the model saying:

“This part matters more. Let me focus on that.”

This week, the “part that mattered” was:

the people who texted, called, or showed up

the cake that wasn’t expected

the laugh I didn’t know I needed

the soft reminder that I’m not doing life alone

Maybe friendship is just emotional attention weights.

Some people amplify your signal.

Some people reduce noise.

Some people… are just random dropout layers (we don’t talk about them).

But the ones who stay?

Their weight stays high.

And your output changes because of them.

What I’m Taking Into 24

A better hidden state.

Higher attention on the things and people that matter.

Less computational energy wasted on what doesn’t.

And the reminder that growth is incremental

sometimes 0.001 loss at a time.

Here’s to year 24:

more softness, more clarity, more cake,

and more fun metaphors where I compare my life to neural networks.

Because honestly? It works.

See you next Sunday ,

unless there are more birthday shenanigans.