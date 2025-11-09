This week I fell into a deep rabbit hole on the Swarovski website , you know the one where you’re just browsing, not actually buying anything (yet), but somehow imagining yourself in every sparkly piece like it’s a movie montage.

And then it hit me: I was genuinely happy. Not from owning anything, but from looking at things that made me feel soft, pretty, and inspired.

That tiny moment of joy? Yeah… that was my brain running a reinforcement learning loop.

Somewhere between the Gema necklace and the Millenia earrings, I realized I was literally rewarding myself just by imagining how these pieces would look on me. It wasn’t about consumption , it was about the feeling.

Which is exactly how reinforcement learning works. The agent (me) takes an action (scrolling Swarovski), gets a reward (that sparkly serotonin), and learns to repeat the behavior.

Here’s the soft-life version of RL:

Agent → you

Environment → Swarovski.com

Action → scrolling, adding to wishlist, zooming into crystals

Reward → that “omg this is so pretty” happiness

Policy → the strategy your brain forms to maximize joy (and minimize spending… ideally)

Q-values → the internal debate of “buy now vs. treat myself later”

Reinforcement learning isn’t about logic, it’s about what feels good, what gets rewarded, and what your system learns to repeat.

Honestly? That’s exactly me with jewelry.

Why This Matters (AI + Life)

In ML, RL trains:

recommender systems

robots

game-playing AIs

agents making autonomous decisions

They learn by taking actions and updating based on how rewarding the outcomes are.

Humans do the same thing , just with emotions.

Tiny rewards count.

Micro-joys matter.

Feeling good in small moments is still real data to your brain.

If a pair of crystals on a screen can brighten my day, that is a legitimate reward. No purchase necessary.

My Takeaway

My brain loves sparkly stimuli and honestly that’s fine.

Reinforcement learning isn’t just a machine thing , it’s human behavior too.

And I want my life optimized for micro-joys, not just major milestones.

So maybe I will treat myself.

For the reward function.

For science.

For girlhood.