I‘ve been drowning this week.Too many things happening at once and I need help just to stay afloat.So I’ve been using AI for everything. Code reviews. Debugging. Drafting messages. Planning. Thinking out loud when I’m stuck.It’s become my second brain. Or maybe my first brain, depending on the day. Two days ago, I almost pasted an API key into the chat.I caught it. Deleted it. Pasted the sanitized version instead.But for a split second, I was about to hand over actual credentials to... what, exactly? A chatbot? A company? A training dataset? And then it hit me: I have no idea how much I’ve already shared.

Here’s what I know I’ve fed into various AI chatbots in the last week alone:

Code snippets from work projects (some with internal variable names, file structures, logic)

Draft messages to colleagues (including context about team dynamics, project delays, interpersonal stuff)

Random personal questions I was too lazy to Google (health stuff, relationship questions, gift ideas)

That thing about the monkstrap shoes

Oh yeah. The monkstrap shoes.

My boyfriend mentioned wanting a specific style of shoe. I had no idea where to even start looking. So I asked Claude. “Where can I find good monkstrap shoes for men? He likes classic styles, prefers brown leather, budget around $200-300.”Harmless, right?

Except now somewhere in an AI system, there’s a record that:

I have a boyfriend

He likes classic menswear

I’m shopping in a specific price range (which says something about my financial situation)

I care enough to put thought into his gifts

It’s not sensitive data in the “here’s my social security number” sense.

But it’s... personal. Intimate, even. Little details that add up to a profile of who I am, who I’m close to, what I care about.

And I handed it over without thinking twice.

What I Actually Know About Privacy (Spoiler: Not Much)

I’ve read the privacy policies. Sort of.

I know that:

Everything I type might be used for training (depending on the platform, the tier, the settings)

Some systems keep conversation history, some don’t

Enterprise accounts have different rules than free accounts

There’s some kind of monitoring for safety/abuse

But honestly? I don’t remember the specifics.

I know I should. I know I’m supposed to be careful about what I share.

But when you’re debugging at 11pm and the AI actually understands your code better than you do in that moment, you stop caring about data retention policies.

When you’re stressed about getting the right gift and AI gives you three perfect suggestions in 30 seconds, you don’t pause to think about what you’re trading for that convenience.

You just... use it.

The API Key Moment

Almost pasting that API key wasn’t a close call because of what it was.

It was a close call because it made me realize: I’ve stopped thinking before I paste.

I’ve gotten so used to AI being helpful that I’ve stopped being intentional about what I’m sharing.

Code? Sure, paste it.

Error messages? Yep.

Personal frustrations? Why not.

Gift ideas? Of course.

Internal project details? Wait…

The line keeps moving. And I don’t think I’m the only one who’s noticed it slipping.

Tips, “Just Honest Attempts at Best Practices”

Here’s what I’m trying, let me know if you have any more suggestions or if you try any of them:

1. Incognito mode for personal stuff

When asking something you wouldn’t want attached to your work account or search history, use incognito. New session, no history, no connection to your other chats.

2. Fake names, placeholder values

Instead of pasting actual API keys, internal variable names, or real names, I replace them.

USER_API_KEY instead of the real thing.

“my friend” instead of someone’s actual name.

3. Assume it’s being read

I know this sounds paranoid, but: I’m trying to write every prompt as if someone else might read it someday.

Not because I think someone’s actively watching my chats.

But because if I’m not comfortable with it being seen, maybe I shouldn’t be typing it at all.

4. Separate contexts

Work stuff in work AI tools (with enterprise accounts when possible).

Personal stuff in personal accounts.

Random questions in incognito.

Clear boundaries.

Here’s the thing though:

AI makes me so much better at my job. Im sure for you as well.

It helps me think through problems faster. It catches bugs I’d miss. It helps me articulate ideas when I’m too tired to think clearly.

It found those monkstrap shoes in 30 seconds. (And honestly, they were perfect suggestions.)

I don’t want to stop using it.

But I also don’t want to wake up one day and realize I’ve been carelessly handing over pieces of my life without noticing.

There’s this trade-off between:

Convenience (just paste everything, get instant help)

Privacy (be careful, sanitize, think before you share)

And I don’t think there’s a perfect answer.

The future of AI isn’t just smarter models.It’s AI embedded everywhere. Agents that have access to your calendar, your emails, your files. Systems that know your work patterns, your relationships, your preferences.Which means privacy literacy is going to matter just as much as prompt engineering.Not in a paranoid “big tech is watching you” way.But in a practical “you should know what you’re sharing and make intentional choices about it” way.

I almost pasted an API key this week.But I’ve been pasting personal details for months without thinking twice.I’m not sure which one is actually riskier.

P.S. If you use AI as much as I do: scroll back through your recent chats. Would you be okay if someone else read them? If not, maybe it’s time to rethink what you’re comfortable sharing.